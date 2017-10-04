menu

The Houston Food Bank Needs Distribution Sites In Katy, Dickinson and More Areas

Wednesday, October 4, 2017 at 10:43 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Help the Houston Food Bank distribute more food.
Photo by State Farm/flickr
The Houston Food Bank needs help with distribution, and is seeking partners such as nonprofits or churches to help set up temporary sites in areas heavily affected by Harvey's devastation. These areas include Katy, Humble, Kingwood and Sheldon Lake, Dickinson or Galveston County in general, and Brazoria, Fort Bend, Liberty and San Jacinto counties.

The food bank needs to deliver large quantities of food and cleaning supplies to these areas, but needs partners that are capable of running the show on site, including everything from maintaining the facility, to wrangling volunteers to receiving and distributing food and products.   Faith-based congregations and organizations, neighborhood organizations, community centers, social service organizations or other nonprofit entities are encouraged to check out the qualifications to apply and contact Alfredo Flores at 713-547-8606, or at aflores@houstonfoodbank.org, to do so.

Partners must be able to:

· Accept and handle anywhere from 10 to 20 pallets of food (an 18-wheeler trailer holds 20 pallets)
· Serve 150 to 300 people (or households) in a four-hour period
· Provide 10 to 20 volunteers at one time
· Be solely responsible for maintaining the site
· Comply with Houston Food Bank rules for Disaster Temporary Agencies

Find out more information at houstonfoodbank.org/harveysites.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

