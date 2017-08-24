Still Looking For Water and Ice in the Loop?

H-E-B on W. Alabama this morning. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

With Hurricane Harvey projected to make landfall near Corpus Christi and potentially dump Tropical Storm Allison levels of water on Houston all weekend and potentially through next week— we are under a tropical storm warning— folks are stocking up on hurricane basics, such as water, ice and batteries, and nonperishable foods all over town. The Houston Press has tracked down some stores that still have water and ice. Here's what we've found so far. Please leave a comment if you know more info about stores in your area and we'll update immediately.

HEB, 1701 W. Alabama, is out of both ice and water: "We were supposed to receive a shipment already but haven't." Will there be more water and ice available sometime today? "There's supposed to be, but we don't know for sure."

Disco Kroger, 3300 Montrose, has ice. Shipment of water "supposed to come tonight, but we don't know what time."

Walmart, 2391 S. Wayside: Getting in shipment of water and ice before midnight; store closes at midnight though, so better chance is likely tomorrow early.

Walmart, 11242 S. Gessner, 2 p.m.: Has ice, out of water.

CVS at Waugh and Dallas, 1:55 p.m.: "Gallon waters and single bottles." More ice and water on the way? "Hopefully tomorrow."

The CVS Pharmacy at Gray and Bagby still has bags of ice, 2 gallon jugs of water, bottled water, and liter bottles of water such as Evian and Dasani available at this time.

As of 10 a.m. this morning, C&D Hardware on 11th still had water.

Randall's, 2225 Louisiana, has both ice and water.

Kroger in the Heights still has ice in stock.

Kroger on 43rd in Garden Oaks/Oak Forest has ice in stock but manager tells the Press,"It's going fast."

H-E-B at Bunker Hill currently has ice and will receive water at 8 p.m. and unload it immediately (open until midnight).

Whole Foods on Kirby: "Good on ice, but water is starting to run low."

Whole Foods, Bellaire : "We have ice. We won't have water until tomorrow [Friday] morning."

Whole Foods on Waugh: "We have ice, for sure. Water is another question."

Know of a spot that still has ice and water or is getting a new shipment in today? Leave a comment.

