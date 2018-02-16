National Margarita Day is February 22: Are You Ready to Rita?

In Texas, we're not quite sure why there needs to be a National Margarita Day. Most every day can qualify as a perfect day for drinking our favorite mixture of lime, tequila and orange liqueur. Though its origins may be debated and its recipe tweaked and twisted, we know in Houston that there is a perfect margarita for everyone, so don't be a snob or a perfectionist about it. Just enjoy the drink that makes a bleak February day feel like a vacation in a Mexican resort. And if you want to double your pleasure with some queso and chips, we won't judge.
Here are a dozen places around Houston to get a good margarita for National Margarita Day. This is not an exhaustive list, so please don't beat us up about your favorite not being here. Tell us some of your go-to places, then go have a margarita.
Mucho Dinero:
Craft cocktails have become a thing across Houston and margaritas have gone under the knife as well. With so many talented bartenders and mixologists, the Bayou City has a plethora of unique and creative choices when it comes to our favorite Mexican beverage. However, expensive tequilas and fresh ingredients come at a cost. Some restaurants around town are offering some of their most popular and pricey ritas at a special price for the margarita holiday. Here are a few that will seduce the bills out of your wallet.
Hugo's
1600 Westheimer
Caracol
2200 Post Oak
Xochi
1777 Walker
" The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold" comes from the mind of its creator Sean Beck, the sommelier and beverage director of H Town Restaurant Group. That may be a bit of a boast, but Beck has the chops to back it up and the blessing of Hugo Ortega himself since this is the only margarita that is served at the James Beard Award-winning chef's three restaurants
So what makes it so great, you might ask? Well, first of all, it has wood aged Anejo tequila from Gran Centenario. Secondly, it has 25
Unless you're a hedge fund manager or a trust fund baby, you might have gulped a wee bit at the price. Don't lose hope. You can try "The Greatest Margarita Ever Sold" on National Margarita Day for $15 at all three of Ortega's restaurants and then you can check that off your bucket list. Or have two since it's on special.
If you really want to splurge on National Margarita Day, try the margarita-paired tasting menu. It is three courses paired with margaritas in three forms. We are not sure exactly what that means, but it's Hugo Ortega's menu, so it's probably going to be amazing. The pairing is $58 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Now, that's a bargain.
Arnaldo Richards' Picos
3601 Kirby
There are some break-the-bank margaritas at Picos, especially if you're going
Most of Picos' margaritas are served shaker style- on the rocks or straight up, like The Ultimate($12) or Mr. Blue($10), a
Picos has just started breakfast service, so you can load up on huevos rancheros or chilaquiles beforehand to give you strength for margarita sipping early in the day. Breakfast is from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
State of Grace
3258 Westheimer
If you want to celebrate National Margarita Day with a little Gulf Coast flavor, State of Grace is offering the La Parilla cocktail ($11). Made with reposado tequila, blistered serrano infusion, triple sec, grilled lime, smoked salt and a mezcal floater.
Fruity Fun:
The margarita lends itself to fruit flavors and there is no end to what Houston's cocktail craftspeople can do. If you like a bit of a twist to your
Roka Akor
2929
This upscale sushi and Japanese fine dining restaurant
Tango and Malbec
2800 Sage
If your meat cravings take you south of Mexico to this Argentine steakhouse for dinner, you can celebrate the day with one of Tango and Malbec's versions. The
Moxie's Grill and Bar
5000 Westheimer
If you've been dreaming of white sand beaches and crystal blue waters, but you've already used up your vacation time for your loser cousin's wedding, The Straight Outta Cozumel, made with Don Julio Blanco Agave Tequila, Texas orange, fresh basil, pineapple simple syrup and fresh pressed lime might be the margarita to help you make it through another work week.
Fiesta Margaritas:
For more than just a meal and a margarita, there are party options for those looking to really celebrate.
El Big Bad
419 Travis
If you're in Market Square and ready to dance, El Big Bad, the world's largest infused tequila bar, will have drink specials, music, and fun. From 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., February 22, its 8th Annual National Margarita Day will include $5 premium tequila shots and $5 Herradura Ritas. Local Latin Jazz musician, Wasi Townsend will perform from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. After that, a DJ will keep the party going. The event is free if you RSVP ahead of time. Check El Big Bad's Facebook for information.
Armadillo Palace
5015 Kirby
There are few better ways to
Cheap and Cheerful(and Traditional):
For those who want to celebrate National Margarita Day in environs that harken back to its origins, there are numerous Mexican restaurants around town turning out decent versions. While its popularity has led to a steep increase in price at some local favorites, there are still a few bargains to be had and delicious places to enjoy them. These are the places you go to for chips and salsa and a cold margarita with family and friends.
Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
Founded in 1966 by World Champion Wrestler, Cyclone Anaya
There are six locations in the Houston area, including The Woodlands, so there's bound to be one near you.
Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen
6401 Woodway
1140 Eldridge Parkway
If you are craving some enchiladas to accompany your margarita celebration, there are few places that can rival Sylvia's Enchilada Kitchen.
Del Pueblo
13235 Jones
I am including this restaurant because it's near my house and I can walk home if needs must. And sometimes the potency of their margaritas can take you by surprise after the second one. I am not even sure if it's tequila or moonshine hiding in the frozen mix. The problem is, they taste so good, you don't feel the mule kicking until you're flat on your back. I prefer it frozen.
If you want something a little more celebratory than the usual margarita, try the Mexican Flag. It's a technicolor concoction of frozen strawberry and
To balance the alcohol, try the shredded pork tamales with chili gravy. That should do it.
Casa Imperial
10923 FM 1960
If February 22 finds you low on funds, there are still options for celebrating National Margarita Day. Casa Imperial has small margaritas for $2.95, until 7 p.m. That's a deal. The beef fajitas are pretty good, too.
Taco Cabana
Everywhere
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Admittedly, Taco Cabana's margaritas are kind of lame, but if you're broke, its happy hour offers $1.50 frozen ritas with actual tequila. Not a lot, mind you, but it's cheap. There's even strawberry for people who absolutely don't want to taste the tequila in their margarita. The food is inexpensive, but the salsa bar outshines everything else. It's not a bad last resort.
Did we mention Cyclone Anaya's has $5 jumbo margaritas for National Margarita Day? We know where we're going.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!