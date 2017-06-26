menu

Meatless Mondays: How to Make (and Shop For) Thai Green Curry


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Meatless Mondays: How to Make (and Shop For) Thai Green Curry

Monday, June 26, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Check out a Houston gem to make your own version of Thai green curry at home.
Check out a Houston gem to make your own version of Thai green curry at home.
Photo by Jeremy Keith
A A

Houston is a mosaic of cultures, and its cuisine reflects that. With that in mind (and in honor of Meatless Monday), each week we’ll explore a new globally-inspired vegetarian or vegan dish, and take a look at where to find its ingredients in Houston; Discover other Meatless Mondays here.

This week, we’re traveling to Southeast Asia with Thai green curry.

Green curry is known as kaeng khiao wan, which translates to sweet green curry. The taste, however, goes well beyond saccharine. Made with a base of coconut milk and green chilies, the popular Central Thai curry rocks aromatics, a punch of spice, a hit of herbaceous and tart elements, and that kiss of sweetness. When done right, it’s a perfectly balanced explosion of flavor.

Making your own is the perfect opportunity to explore one of Houston’s local gems, Asia Market Thai Lao Food, 1010 West Cavalcade (not to be confused with the full restaurant, Asia Market Thai Restaurant, which is down the street on Fulton and is run by the old owners of the Cavalcade location…confused yet?). The mom-and-pop is small, humble and no frills, but you’ll find a solid convenience store/restaurant offering Thai, Lao and other Southeast Asian delicacies that rival any selection in the city.

In the market portion, shop for hard-to-score items (some imported from Thailand), including kaffir lime and leaves, galangal root and pandan leaves, chili and garlic sauces, shrimp and curry pastes, vinegars and pickled vegetables, sacks of rice, imported teas and snacks, and housemade Thai sweets made with coconut milk and mung bean. And if you’re hungry, order some som tum (green papaya salad), stir-fried noodles, whole-fried tilapia and Northern Thailand Isaan-style sausage from the restaurant side. Just make sure you still have an appetite for the homemade green curry you're making later.

While many curry pastes are made with fish or shrimp paste, there are several vegetarian versions out there. If you’re feeling motivated, make your own green curry paste using this vegan recipe — which features those hard-to-find ingredients like galangal and kaffir lime. Otherwise, use a store-bought version for this Thai green curry and vegetables dish.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Popular Stories

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >