Houston Press Tacolandia Returns in October — Special Presale Starts Today

Tuesday, August 15, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Taco people unite.EXPAND
Taco people unite.
Photo by the Houston Press
We hope you've marked your calendar for the 3rd Annual Houston Press Tacolandia presented by Tabasco, happening on  Saturday, October 21 at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105, Sabine, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 21.  And now you can get in on an exclusive presale opportunity to purchase tickets too.

Use promo code HOUTACO to purchase discounted tickets online starting Tuesday, August 15 at 10 a.m. until August 18 at 9 a.m. Doors open at 3 p.m. for VIP and 4 p.m. for General Admission.

VIP Ticket entry into the event one hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3 p.m.). Included in the price is
unlimited food samples from Tacolandia vendors, entertainment, access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP-only taco samples from exclusive taquerias, plus four drink tickets at a VIP bar (private cash bar available after
drink tickets are used) and specialty cocktails.

General Admission includes entry into the event at 4 p.m. Included in the price is unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors and entertainment. Beer, wine & cocktails will be available to purchase, and guests will have access to a special promotion from el Jimador.

Prepare to feast.EXPAND
Prepare to feast.
Photo courtesy of Houston Press

Houston Press Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling event and festival that will feature Houston’s best tacos, including both new school and old school variations from tons of incredible Houston restaurants including favorites such as Hugo's, El Real, Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen and more. Complete with live music, cash bars with beer and cocktails, as well as awards for best tacos in various categories. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D.

Houston Press Tacolandia is brought to you by: Tabasco®, Estrella Jalisco, Mission Foods, Arriba!®
Salsa, and Verizon.

This year's event is sure to be a blast; check out this video of last year's event to see for yourself. Here are the big winners from last year's Tacolandia as well:

Best Traditional Taco: Luna y Sol
Best New School Taco: Peli Peli
Best Barbacoa Taco: Gerardo’s Drive In
Best Seafood Taco: Alma Latina Restaurant
Best Salsa: Fadi’s Mediterranean Grill
Best Fajita Taco: Taconmadre
Most Interesting Taco: Anjeo
People’s Choice: Anejo

Visit tacolandiahouston.com for more info.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

