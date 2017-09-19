Get Your Early Bird Tacolandia Tickets Now, Prices Increase on September 22

Tacolandia is so tasty. Image courtesy of the Houston Press

Attention taco fanatics, the 3rd Annual Houston Press Tacolandia presented by Tabasco is happening on Saturday, October 21 at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105, Sabine, from 4 to 7 p.m. and you'll want to purchase those tickets this week because prices increase as of Friday, September 22.

All ticket holders get unlimited tacos and other food samples. There will be live entertainment as well as cash bars with beer and cocktails. Guests will also get to check out a special promotion by El Jimador Tequila.

Both general admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase online. Early bird general admission tickets are $25, increasing to $35 on September 22. Early bird VIP tickets are currently $65 and increase to $75 on September 22 — VIP includes entry an hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3pm) and includes access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP only taco samples along with four drink tickets at the VIP bar (private cash bar available after drink tickets are used) and specialty cocktails.

The Houston Press Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling event and festival that will feature Houston’s best tacos, including both new school and old school variations from tons of incredible Houston restaurants including favorites such as Hugo's, El Real, Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen and more, with awards for best tacos in various categories. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Alma Latina

Alamo Tamale Co.

Berryhill Baja Grill

Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen

Hugo's

The Isles Eatery & Rhum Bar

La Calle

Lois Tios Mexican Restaurant

Luna y Sol

Mission Tortilla

Peska Cocina Latina

Ula's Mexican Restaurant

Tacos Del Julio

Taqueria Del Sol

Again, ticket prices increase on Friday, September 22, so get those tickets at tacolandiahouston.com today.

