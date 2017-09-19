menu

Get Your Early Bird Tacolandia Tickets Now, Prices Increase on September 22


Get Your Early Bird Tacolandia Tickets Now, Prices Increase on September 22

Tuesday, September 19, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Tacolandia is so tasty.
Tacolandia is so tasty.
Image courtesy of the Houston Press
Attention taco fanatics, the 3rd Annual Houston Press Tacolandia presented by Tabasco is happening on Saturday, October 21 at the Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park, 105, Sabine, from 4 to 7 p.m.  and you'll want to purchase those tickets this week because prices increase as of Friday, September 22.

All ticket holders get unlimited tacos and other food samples. There will be live entertainment as well as cash bars with beer and cocktails. Guests will also get to check out a special promotion by El Jimador Tequila.

Both general admission and VIP tickets are available for purchase online. Early bird general admission tickets are $25, increasing to $35 on September 22.  Early bird VIP tickets are currently $65 and increase to $75 on September 22 — VIP includes entry an hour earlier than general admission (entry at 3pm) and includes access to VIP lounge with exclusive VIP only taco samples along with four drink tickets at the VIP bar (private cash bar available after drink tickets are used) and specialty cocktails.

The Houston Press Tacolandia is an outdoor taco-sampling event and festival that will feature Houston’s best tacos, including both new school and old school variations from tons of incredible Houston restaurants including favorites such as Hugo's, El Real, Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen and more, with awards for best tacos in various categories. All guests must be 21+ with a valid I.D.

Confirmed Restaurants So Far:

Alma Latina
Alamo Tamale Co.
Berryhill Baja Grill
Cyclone Anaya's Mexican Kitchen
Hugo's
The Isles Eatery & Rhum Bar
La Calle
Lois Tios Mexican Restaurant
Luna y Sol
Mission Tortilla
Peska Cocina Latina
Ula's Mexican Restaurant
Tacos Del Julio
Taqueria Del Sol

Again, ticket prices increase on Friday, September 22, so get those tickets at tacolandiahouston.com today.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

