Laurenzo's Midtown Shutters After Six Months in Business

Thursday, June 29, 2017 at 11:13 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Insufficient sales are to blame for the Laurenzo's Midtown shutter.EXPAND
Insufficient sales are to blame for the Laurenzo's Midtown shutter.
Photo courtesy of Laurenzo's
Laurenzo's Bar & Grill, the 300-seat offshoot of Washington prime rib and Tex Mex staple Laurenzo's, just opened at 1910 Bagby Midtown in January 2017. But its six-month run has already come to an end. A press release today, June 29, announced the restaurant's closure.

"Regrettably it never generated sufficient sales to be viable. That's all. Thank you," wrote Roland Laurenzo in the brief announcement.

According to the Chronicle , the owners of the space, Landmark Hospitality, originally approached Laurenzo to open an El Tiempo in the location, formerly home to Republic Smokehouse & Saloon. But he decided Laurenzo's was a better fit.

The Laurenzo family, children of Houston's famed culinary matriarch Mama Ninfa, currently operate seven El Tiempo locations along with the original Laurenzo's and Tony's Mandola's.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

