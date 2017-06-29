Laurenzo's Midtown Shutters After Six Months in Business

EXPAND Insufficient sales are to blame for the Laurenzo's Midtown shutter. Photo courtesy of Laurenzo's

Laurenzo's Bar & Grill, the 300-seat offshoot of Washington prime rib and Tex Mex staple Laurenzo's, just opened at 1910 Bagby Midtown in January 2017. But its six-month run has already come to an end. A press release today, June 29, announced the restaurant's closure.

"Regrettably it never generated sufficient sales to be viable. That's all. Thank you," wrote Roland Laurenzo in the brief announcement.

According to the Chronicle , the owners of the space, Landmark Hospitality, originally approached Laurenzo to open an El Tiempo in the location, formerly home to Republic Smokehouse & Saloon. But he decided Laurenzo's was a better fit.

The Laurenzo family, children of Houston's famed culinary matriarch Mama Ninfa, currently operate seven El Tiempo locations along with the original Laurenzo's and Tony's Mandola's.