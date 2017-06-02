Openings & Closings: Set, Spike, Play at Sideout VolleyBar

Sideout VolleyBar features three sand courts. Photo courtesy of Sideout VolleyBar

Bound to become the best new outdoor dive in North Houston, Sideout Volleybar is digging in at 2623 Keene near the White Oak Music Hall. Houston Business Journal reported that Sideout features three sand courts and a large game area with a 1,200-square-foot bar on about three acres of land.

Sideout grand opened on June 1 with 70 crafts brew cans, 18 craft brew taps from Texas and a full-service bar.

San Francisco Giants outfielder Hunter Pence, along with his wife Alexis are joining forces with David Buehrer (of Greenway Coffee Company), Ming Chen (star of Comic Book Men), and barista/gamer Sanford Bledsoe III to open a coffee shop, Coral Sword: CCG, that will combine java, gaming, comics and e-sports at 1318 Telephone, near University of Houston, by this September.

According to SportTechie, guests of CCG will have access to newly released games and a unique podcast booth for live-streaming. Members will have opportunities to rent out the co-gaming space for private events, tournaments and workshops.

In the Houston Press’s May 12 Openings & Closings, we first reported that signage for Chengdu Taste made its first appearance in the former Banana Leaf space in the H-Mart Shopping Center at 9896 Bellaire, suite A, in Chinatown.

The California-based Szechuan restaurant actually soft-opened at the beginning of May. So far, spice-loving fans are raving about the authenticity and heat of dishes on the menu. The boiled fish in spicy broth, dried pepper chicken and mung bean noodle dish are standouts, according to Yelpers.

Expect a wait, reservations are not accepted. Hours are Monday through Friday, lunch service between 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner service between 5 to 9 p.m.

Chef Buchanan's fried green tomatoes are paired with a delicious gulf shrimp salad. Photo by Nick de la Torre

Third Coast debuted its summer menu this week with fresh, new dishes by executive Chef Jon Buchanan. The beautifully elegant restaurant and bar is located on the sixth floor inside the John P. McGovern Texas Medical Center Commons Building at 6550 Bertner.

New starters like the fried green tomatoes with gulf shrimp salad and Crystal hot sauce aioli are a must-try for the summer. Two new soups are offered: The chilled watercress soup with cucumber and melon and the chicken tortilla with avocado, queso fresco and tortilla strips are both light and flavorful.

New entrée additions include Chef Buchanan’s buffalo burger on brioche bun and wood-grilled Gulf shrimp presented with rice grits, poblano and corn rajas, cojita cheese and poblano cream.

America Gardens, a bar and restaurant from Dallas-based Syn Hospitality Group is coming to the Midtown Common Development on Caroline, just north of McGowen. Swamplot reported that early renderings show the group plans stick along the Caroline street-side with partial frontage on Austin Street.

The article also mentions a few other Dallas-Fort-Worth-based establishments moving into the development. There will be Don Chingon, a Tex-Mex joint, The Social House, a gastro-pub and Wishful Drinking, which sounds like a fabulous name for a neighborhood watering hole.

National chain Yong Kang Street is opening rink-side in the Galleria. Photo by Michael Hymel (@boozeandbutter)

Food blogger Michael Hymel (@boozeandbutter) sent us a tip about changes near the ice rink inside the Galleria. Yong Kang Street will open on the rink level at center court on June 6, 2017. The chain operates several locations including one inside the Paris casino and hotel in Las Vegas.

Taiwanese, Hong Kong and Chinese flavors are featured on the menu including dim sum, noodle soups and wok-fried dishes. Best access to Yong Kang is through the Orange Parking Garage, located at 5135 West Alabama Street.

Also coming rink-side is Sushigami, a Japanese kaitan-style restaurant that is expected to open on June 30. Items will be available to diners via a moving conveyor belt. Color-coated dishes will deliver sushi, sashimi and popular rolls in a fun, bright atmosphere.

The restaurant will be accessible through the Blue Parking garage.

After 30 years, Le Peep in the Galleria area is relocating to a new address, just down the street at 4340 Westheimer. According to Houston Business Journal, the new space, at about 4,000-square-foot, is a bit smaller than its current home. Expect an opening in late August or early September of this year.

Former whiskey and burger joint The Refinery, 702 West Dallas, is undergoing some cosmetic changes and signage for South Bank Seafood Bar is up at the space in Fourth Ward. Swamplot reported that the rebranding includes a menu change that will reflect Asian and Cajun-Creole inspired dishes.

Chapman & Kirby opened its doors to the public on June 1 in East Village. Photo courtesy of Chapman & Kirby

Chapman and Kirby, at 2118 Lamar, finally opened its doors to the public on June 1. The new East Village gastro-pub and event space has been open only a handful of times since the Super Bowl came to town for private gatherings and previews.

The venue is named after the founders of Houston (brothers Augustus Chapman Allen and John Kirby Allen). The design, concept and menu were inspired by the rich history of Houston.

Family-owned Lopez Mexican Restaurant announced plans to open a second location in Richmond at the 7200 block of the West Grand Parkway next to Gallery Furniture.

The family has operated a restaurant since 1978, with a Southwest Houston location at 11606 Wilcrest (which opened in 2000) that has expanded to over five times its original size.

The second location will feature a full-service bar, outdoor patio and a dining room that’s nearly 3,500-square-feet and is scheduled to open this coming fall.

The Houston Chronicle’s retail wrap included tidbits about a few upcoming restaurants. A new Zaxby’s is opening in Cypress at 28030 US Highway 290 near Mason Road. The chicken fingers and wings joint is the sixth store for franchisee Shawn Taylor.

Several Bombshells are planned for the Houston area. The first bar and restaurant is slated for 14191 Northwest Freeway with a second location to open in August in Pearland and a third scheduled for a space along Interstate 10 by early 2018.

A 2,181-square-foot space in Chambers Town Center in Baytown has been leased by Dickey’s Barbecue Pit. The spot, near Interstate 10 and State Highway 146 is anchored by a Walmart and near a Showbiz Cinema movie theater.

Sam’s Boat is opening in Katy in the Stableside at Falcon Landing commercial development. According to Community Impact, the seafood-themed sports bar is expected to open in the first quarter of 2018.

The menu will be similar to other Sam’s Boats in the Houston area and offer burgers, tacos, seafood and Cajun dishes.

The new location is 7,000-square-feet with an additional 3,000-square-feet of outdoor patio space. A Kingwood location could be next on the horizon. The first Sam’s Boat opened in 1981, but did not start franchising until 2014.

EXPAND Both locations of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers have closed over the weekend. Photo courtesy of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

The two remaining Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers in Houston have closed over the weekend. The Memorial City location at 10403 Katy Freeway has only been open for about a year and the West University location at 3501 West Holcombe had operated for five years (the store in The Woodlands had shuttered back in February).

In a 2012 Press article, co-owner S. Jerry Glauser said that his dream was to one day have dozens of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers spread across the city and perhaps even the nation. The Houston-based chain supported local bakers, food producers and charities and prided itself on the use of quality ingredients.

The Press reached out for more details about the abrupt closure and will update when we hear back.

EXPAND The West U Special is made with Deep Eddy Orange, real coconut, lime juice and soda. Photo courtesy of D'Amico's

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café, 5510 Morningside, in Rice Village is celebrating its 21st anniversary with an exciting new menu of refreshing summer-inspired cocktails. The restaurant added full-bar service just six months ago and now diners can enjoy an excellent variety of adult beverages on the breezy outdoor covered patio.

The new drinks include the Lemoncello Collins and Rice Village Cosmo or the Expat (made with Knob Creek bourbon, lime juice, bitters and fresh mint).

Humble became home to a couple of new restaurants in May. Jambalaya King opened on May 19 at 16430 West Lake Houston Parkway, suite 800. The Cajun-themed eatery features a five-meat jambalaya, chicken and sausage gumbo, red beans and rice, boudin and crawfish in season.

Fans of Akashi Asian Bistro and Sushi Bar in Lake Houston can now dine at a second location in the area. The chain opened at 12230 West Lake Houston Parkway, suite 200, this spring.

A small kolache shop with lots of name-troubles lately announced plans to open a second Cy-fair location at 14502 Spring Cypress, suite 300. The original Koala Kolache located at 17415 FM 529, suite 300, just recently changed its name to Karma Kolache following a rumored separation or divorce between its owners (who are/were married).

The shop is known for its boudin kolaches, gourmet donuts and specialty kolaches like the mac ‘n cheese and cheeseburger and taco flavored pastries.

Community Impact reported lots of changes at Pearland Town Center this month. National chain Smallcakes Cupcakery and Creamery of Cupcake Wars fame is opening at 11200 West Broadway, suite 655, by late summer.

A new Krispy Kreme will open this summer next to Zoe’s Kitchen at 1470 West Broadway.

Swirll Frozen Yogurt will close its Pearland location after six years at 11200 West Broadway, suite 430, in June.

EXPAND Celebrate Father's Day with a complimentary burger and beer for Dad. Photo courtesy of Liberty Kitchen

There’s a new cocktail menu just in time for summer at Liberty Kitchen at the Treehouse. The Memorial area location at 963 Bunker Hill is offering a citrus-forward selection of crafted cocktails like the Sunset Punch (Bombay Sapphire East, Rosé, fresh lemon juice, cucumber, raspberries) and Cantaritos (Pura Vida Reposado, Chango Logo Espadin, fresh orange and grapefruit juice).

Happy hour at all locations are Monday through Friday, 3 to 6 p.m. and Sundays, 5 to 9 p.m. Everything on the happy hour menu is $6 or less.

All Liberty Kitchen locations are also celebrating Father’s Day with a complimentary burger and beer. All dads dining with their families will be treated to a complimentary Liberty burger and a craft draft beer.

Austin-based Tarka Indian Kitchen is opening at the Market in Springwoods Village in September. The restaurant serves curries, kabobs, naan and a selection of vegan, vegetarian and gluten-free options.

That's it for this week's restaurant openings and closings! Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.

