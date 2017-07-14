Openings and Closings: The Halal Guys Land in West Chase
Inside The Halal Guys at 11700 West Chase.
Photo courtesy of The Halal Guys
Houston’s beloved Mexican
Pho Hoa Noodle Soup will be opening a location at 13280 Northwest Freeway, Suite A, by the end of July. Pho Hoa claims that it makes a healthier version of pho using
ENDless Bakery, an allergy-friendly bakery specializing in pastries that are nut-free, dairy-free, and egg-free, plans to open at 8312 Louetta in Spring by the end of July. It will also have gluten and soy-free options available.
“Not your typical Asian restaurant” is how Fu
Family-style locally owned pizzeria just arrived in Katy.
Photo by Big Paulie's Pizzeria
Katy has a new pizza spot. Big Paulie’s Pizzeria, located at 6420 FM 1463, Suite 100, opened on July 7. Longtime friends Chris Smith and Paul McCurdy wanted to create a family-oriented spot where folks could enjoy great food. Dine-in, take-out, and delivery are available.
Enjoy country-style organic and Chinese cuisine at a new location of Pepper Twins at 1915 West Gray. Pepper Twins opened July 7 and
Tipsters report that local favorite Kan’s Sushi and Steakhouse at 8021 Research Forest, Ste A, has closed its doors in The Woodlands and a quick search for the restaurant on Google confirmed that the restaurant is permanently closed.
Red Salsa Tacos and More opened last week at 1440 Sawdust in The Woodlands. From the looks of Yelp, the restaruant offers counter service, all day breakfast including tacos and chilaquiles, spicy salsas, taquitos (in this case, mini tacos), pinchos, and more. Open daily, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
McDonald’s fans can grab a free vanilla cone on Sunday, July 16, in celebration of National Ice Cream Day. Guests who receive a free cone between 2 and 5 p.m. will have a chance to win McDonald’s ice cream for life.
Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille is introducing three new cocktails to the Bar79 menu starting July 12— the Southern Gin Gimlet, the Highland Highball, and the Spicy Mango Tango. These beverages and other unique cocktails are also available with special pricing during Social Hour every Monday through Friday, 4 to 7 p.m. and Sundays, 4 to 9 p.m.
A Sunday brunch menu called Scones Throw is now available at Stone’s Throw, 1417 Westheimer. Expect
Saturday and Sunday brunch
A hardware store turned bar, East End
MOD Pizza, Bay Colony at 2945 Gulf Freeway S, Suite F in League City, is having its grand opening on Friday, July 14. The first 52 customers will receive a free pizza or salad, and there will be MOD giveaways. All pizza sales will go to the
Pasadena is getting a Pappas BBQ this summer at 2336 Oleander, according to its official website. The will be the 17th area location of the barbecue restaurant, known for burgers, rib platter, baked potatoes, and that time VP Mike Pence tweeted about its ‘good BBQ’ while in town for the Super Bowl.
A new location of The Halal Guys is scheduled to grand open at 11700 Westheimer in West Chase on July 14, franchisee Masroor
Second Ward tiki dive Voodoo Queen may be close to reopening after suffering a fire last September and undergoing a major renovation in the months
85C Bakery Cafe has been pretty nuts since opening on July 7.
Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp
The highly-anticipated “Starbucks of Taiwan,” 85C Bakery Café, officially opened Friday, July 7, at 9750 Bellaire. With 1,000 locations worldwide, this popular bakery was warmly welcomed to Houston during a soft opening, as the Press reported. Lines were seen zigzagging throughout the restaurant and out the door. Pastries including egg custard tarts and calamari sticks, brioche, and boba tea are just some of the offerings at this new affordable gourmet pastry and coffee shop.
Nao Ramen in Rice Village has closed. According to CultureMap, many locals welcomed this news, calling it the “ramen shop foodies loved to hate.” It’s not known what’s coming to that space next.
Enjoy the rest of summer with fun indoors!
Photo by Bowl and Barrel
Bowl & Barrel is starting a new summer special. Kids under 12 can enjoy an hour of bowling, plus shoes, a hot dog and drink all for $10.
The original Beaver’s at 2310 Decatur is closing its doors for the rest of the summer. The owners have decided to give the location a rejuvenating summer vacation, according to the Chronicle. Beaver’s plans to reopen
Katz Coffee owner Avi Katz and local attorney Gregg Goldstein are getting ready to open Golden Bagels & Coffee at 3119 White Oak. According to CultureMap, bagels, bagel sandwiches, pizza bagels, coffee and more will be served with lots of room for dine-in service. Expect a late summer or early fall opening.
Get ready for a new brewery, Tomball.
Photo by Fire Ant Brewery
Tomball is getting a brewery in the fall, a tipster reported. Fire Ant Brewery at 308 Market boasts handcrafted micro brews designed for taste, smoothness, and quality.
That’s it for this week’s restaurant openings and closings. Leave us a comment or send us an email to let us know if we missed something.
