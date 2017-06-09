menu

Picos' New Dinner Menu Looks Dynamite


Friday, June 9, 2017 at 2:07 p.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
A A

Arnaldo Richards, chef and owner of 30-year-old Bellaire turned Upper Kirby Mexican hub Picos, has decided to switch things up with a new dinner menu that launches tonight, June 9, with about 20 new items. The aim here? Adding in even more authentic Mexican dishes representing the country's seven culinary regions.

While you'll still find longtime Picos favorites on the revamped menu, Richards says his new dishes are all about taking a direction that's a little more personal to him, including some dishes that have already made appearances as specials or long been family favorites served at his own dinner table, as first reported by the Chronicle .

An entire third of the new menu is now devoted to seafood, with appetizer sections including ceviche, oysters,  and al ajillo items featuring octopus, shrimp, calamari, and caracoles (snails) prepared in a sauce made of olive oil infused with dried chiles and garlic.  Don't miss the Ostiones Carlos Slim, a riff on oysters Rockefeller named after a Mexican billionaire, and Mejillones a la Gallega, sautéed mussels with Spanish chorizo, shallots, white wine and crema, served with bolillo.

A new mole section features Camarones en Pipian Verde (blackened jumbo gulf shrimp in green pipian, with toasted pepitas) and wild boar or lamb in mole Coloradito among a slew of other options. And new among the chefs' specialties of the seven regions are Chamoro de Ternera en Salsa de Chile de Arbol (veal shank osso bucco stewed in a roasted tomato and chile de arbol sauce with blackened avocado) and pork shank with purslane in tomatillo sauce.

A brand new happy hour menu features $7 margaritas, a variety of shots for $5, select beers for $3, and tacos from $6.

Caracoles (snail) al ajillo is among the new appetizers.EXPAND
Caracoles (snail) al ajillo is among the new appetizers.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Mejillones a la Gallega, sauteed mussels with chorizo and shallots in a white wine crema.EXPAND
Mejillones a la Gallega, sauteed mussels with chorizo and shallots in a white wine crema.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Ribeye Ennigrecid is new to the grill section.EXPAND
Ribeye Ennigrecid is new to the grill section.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Pork shank with purslane in tomatillo sauce.EXPAND
Pork shank with purslane in tomatillo sauce.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Camarone en Pipian Verde.EXPAND
Camarone en Pipian Verde.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Tlacoyos de frijol y nopales, blue corn masa cake topped with refried beans and cactus pad salad, is $6 during happy hour.EXPAND
Tlacoyos de frijol y nopales, blue corn masa cake topped with refried beans and cactus pad salad, is $6 during happy hour.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
Chamorro de Ternera en Salsa de Childe de Arbol, new among the chef's specialties.EXPAND
Chamorro de Ternera en Salsa de Childe de Arbol, new among the chef's specialties.
Photo by Nick de la Torre
The Tricky Ricky features cuchara, banana rum, pineapple and a Topo Chico topper.EXPAND
The Tricky Ricky features cuchara, banana rum, pineapple and a Topo Chico topper.
Photo by Nick de la Torre

Hours: Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. (Saturday breakfast starts at 9 a.m.). Sunday 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. (Sunday breakfast starts at 9 a.m. and Sunday brunch goes from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.)

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

