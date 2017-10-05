Justin Yu's Highly Anticipated Theodore Rex Opens October 6

EXPAND Photos by Jenn Duncan

After taking on water during Hurricane Harvey, and having to delay its anticipated opening, Justin's Yu's new restaurant Theodore Rex officially opens its doors tomorrow, October 6, at 5 p.m. While reservations are nearly impossible to come by, the 28-seat eatery, which was renovated with a light-hearted touch by Garrison Design Office, does have the bar and some seating reserved for walk-ins.

The space previously housed Yu's tasting menu restaurant Oxheart, which closed up shop in March after five successful years of business, including a James Beard Award win for chef Yu in 2016. While Yu and team are ditching the rigid structure of all-vegetable tastings, if you're wondering what's in store at the EaDo eatery, here's how the chef describes it in a press release:



In the plainest of terms, it’s a modern bistro, though more importantly I just hope that it’s a fun place to go to. The menu will change weekly with a few exceptions like a Tomato Toast that was styled after an after-service snack of leftover mise en place at Oxheart: a deeply browned slab of pain de mie brushed with tomato water, slathered with tomato fondant from the crop this past summer, and finished with a salad of fantastic grape tomatoes from Dos Brisas farm.



The kitchen is led by chef de cuisine Jason White and will base dishes off of what's available at market, with seasonality in mind. So, yes, vegetables will still reign supreme, but now locally sourced meats and seafood will feature prominently as well.

The front of house is led by Maitre d’ Diana Kendrick, and beverage director Justin Vann, along with sommelier Bridget Paliwoda, will offer 90 selections of approachable and challenging wines including natural oddities from old and new world producers. Bring on the glou glou.

Theodore Rex, 1302 Nance

trexhouston.com, 832.-978-0352

Hours: Thursday through Monday, 5 to 10 p.m.

