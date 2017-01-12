Houston Restaurant Weeks Raises More Than $2 Million For Houston Food Bank
|
A grand gathering from the 2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks.
Photo courtesy of Houston Restaurant Weeks
All those weeks of eating pre-fixe meals at discounted prices have resulted in more than $2 million being donated to the Houston Food Bank from Houston Restaurant Weeks, it was announced Wednesday.
The effort, started by radio and TV personality Cleverley Stone in 2003, is staffed by volunteers which means all the money raised goes to the Food Bank. During the 36 days of the program, participating restaurants donated part of their sales to the food bank.
The Top Ten Donors in 2016 were:
B&B Butchers and Restaurant
Peli Peli/ Galleria
Brennan's of Houston
Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House
Masraff's
the Capital Grille/ CityCentre
Americas/River Oaks
Del Frisco's Grille/ Houston
Vic & Anton's Steakhouse
Eddie V's Prime Seafood/ CityCentre
