Houston Restaurant Weeks Raises More Than $2 Million For Houston Food Bank

A grand gathering from the 2016 Houston Restaurant Weeks. Photo courtesy of Houston Restaurant Weeks

All those weeks of eating pre-fixe meals at discounted prices have resulted in more than $2 million being donated to the Houston Food Bank from Houston Restaurant Weeks, it was announced Wednesday.

The effort, started by radio and TV personality Cleverley Stone in 2003, is staffed by volunteers which means all the money raised goes to the Food Bank. During the 36 days of the program, participating restaurants donated part of their sales to the food bank.

The Top Ten Donors in 2016 were:

B&B Butchers and Restaurant

Peli Peli/ Galleria

Brennan's of Houston

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House

Masraff's

the Capital Grille/ CityCentre

Americas/River Oaks

Del Frisco's Grille/ Houston

Vic & Anton's Steakhouse

Eddie V's Prime Seafood/ CityCentre