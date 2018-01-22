Where to Dine on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Houston

Romance is in the air and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so now is the time to make reservations for the special day. From decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs offering complimentary bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries, these Houston restaurants are ready to bring the love this Valentine’s Day.
Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802
The Downtown French brasserie will be offering a three-course prix fixe for $58 per person, with a $28/per person optional wine pairing. Indulge in dishes such as mushroom ravioli in port wine emulsion, Texas redfish ratatouille, duo de boeuf with pommes mousseline, winter vegetable risotto and pistachio custard.
The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600; 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051
On February 13, The Capital Grille is offering guests complimentary Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé NV, Champagne and hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. Reservations are now open for both Valentine’s Day eve and Valentine’s Day.
Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808
Treat your sweetie to a three-course prix fixe menu for $78 per person, with options including foie gras au torchon, truffle mascarpone stuffed brie, Maine lobster bisque, duck a l’orange, duo de boeuf and desserts for him and her.
The Federal Grill, 510 Shepherd, 713-863-7777
Indulge in a three-course Valentine’s Day menu for $70 per person.
Fielding’s local kitchen + bar, 26400 Kuykendahl, 281-351-2225
Fielding’s local kitchen + bar will be serving a special four-course dinner on Valentine’s Day from 5 p.m. Dine on dishes such as beef sashimi, Chateaubriand beef “Wellington”, Snapper cioppino and a chocolate ending for $79 per person, plus tax and gratuities, with wine pairing and upgrades available.
Helen Greek Food and Wine, 2429 Rice, 832-831-7133
Helen in the Heights, 1111 Studewood, 832-582-7146
Both locations are offering a four-course set Valentine’s Day menu, priced at $75 per person without wine pairings and $115 per person with wine pairings. It will be a plated meal (not family style) and both locations will be taking reservations by phone or in the restaurant for that day.
La Table, 1800 Post Oak, 713-439-1000
Diners are invited to choose from two Valentine’s Day options. Indulge in a three-course prix fixe menu at Château ($125 per person) — featuring dishes such as caramelized cheese soufflé, poached coconut lobster, filet and frites with black peppercorn sauce, and a Valrhona chocolate soufflé for two; or a three-course prix fixe menu at the casual-chic, Marché ($75 per person) — with offerings including lobster bisque, Moroccan-spiced chicken and chocolate soufflé-for-two. Both options offer raw bar and seasonal side add-ons.
Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555
Hit this chic Downtown spot for a romantic three-course affair ($85 per person), with reservations between 5:30 and 10 p.m. Choose from dishes such as morel consommé with truffles and puff pastry, magret de canard and milk chocolate mousse with cherry glaze.
Mi Luna Tapas Restaurant and Bar, 2441 University, 713-520-5025
Take a romantic journey through Spain and enjoy a four-course Valentine's Day Pairing Dinner ($75 per person) alongside Latin rhythms from the Niche Manrique & the Guateque Band. Reservations required.
Potente, 1515 Texas, 713-237-1515
Celebrate your love with an indulgent prix fixe menu, starting with a complimentary glass of bubbly and featuring dishes such as cacio pepe with tableside shaved Burgundy black truffle, cast iron Rohan duck breast, snapper con granchio (crab) and tiramisu with Frangelico flame.
Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666
Dine in this gorgeous, 100-year-old log cabin for a truly special Valentine’s Day, with seatings from 5 to 10 p.m. The four-course menu costs $89 per person and includes a glass of bubbles plus choices like truffled sunchoke veloute, vitello tonnato, pheasant and creamy spatzle, filet of beef and poached lobster tail duo and croissant bread pudding with bourbon sauce.
Ristorante Cavour, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-418-1104
Hotel Granduca’s Ristorante Cavour will be celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special four-course prix fixe menu ($95 per person). Highlights include truffle risotto, lobster gnocchi, Chardonnay-poached lobster and scallops, beef filet Oscar and mango panna cotta with Madagascar vanilla bean sauce. The menu will be available for dinner only.
Urban Eats, 3414 Washington, 832-834-4417
Celebrate your Valentine with the “Cupid’s Feast of Love” special, available Tuesday, February 13 through Thursday, February 15, from 5 to 9 p.m. The feast (65, plus tax and gratuity) includes a shared appetizer, two entrees from the Dinner Plates Menu or two orders from the Signature Sliders Menu, and a shared dessert paired with a bottle of wine or sparkling wine. Reservations are not accepted.
We will be updating this list leading up to Valentine's Day.
