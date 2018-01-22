Where to Dine on Valentine’s Day 2018 in Houston

Romance is in the air and Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, so now is the time to make reservations for the special day. From decadent, prix fixe meals for two to a la carte affairs offering complimentary bubbly and chocolate-dipped strawberries, these Houston restaurants are ready to bring the love this Valentine’s Day.

Brasserie du Parc, 1440 Lamar, 832-879-2802

The Downtown French brasserie will be offering a three-course prix fixe for $58 per person, with a $28/per person optional wine pairing. Indulge in dishes such as mushroom ravioli in port wine emulsion, Texas redfish ratatouille, duo de boeuf with pommes mousseline, winter vegetable risotto and pistachio custard.

The Capital Grille, 5365 Westheimer, 713-623-4600; 840 West Sam Houston Parkway North, 713-463-5051

On February 13, The Capital Grille is offering guests complimentary Veuve Clicquot Brut Rosé NV, Champagne and hand-dipped chocolate covered strawberries. Reservations are now open for both Valentine’s Day eve and Valentine’s Day.