Ring in 2018: Here’s Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve and Day in Houston

It's time to ring in the New Year (which is much welcomed after 2017, we'd say). Whether you’re looking for a festive but low-key dinner, a bubby-popping multi-course affair, or a next day hair-of-the-dog brunch, here’s where to dine on New Year’s Eve and Day in Houston this year.

Note: Don’t forget to make your reservations quickly, as these spots are bound to fill up!

New Year’s Eve

Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, 3601 Kirby, 832-831-9940

Ring in the New Year at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos, with live entertainment, a four-course dinner and drinks beginning at 7:30 p.m. For more information on tickets and pricing, visit picos.net.

Artisans Restaurant, 3201 Louisiana, 713-529-9111

Celebrate the New Year with a chef’s tasting menu ($120 per person) from 5 to 10 p.m. Highlights include foie gras torchon, lobster mousse with salmon in Champagne sauce, a duo of beef en croute and venison and an ice cream yule log.

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

B&B Butchers’ NYE will feature a festive evening of steakhouse classics and twists, drinks, party favors, and a live music and a DJ. There will be a jazz singer and guitarist in the downstairs dining room and a jazz singer and pianist in the upstairs dining room performing during dinner from 7 to 10 p.m.; and DJ Wyatt Magnum will spin tunes from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. on the heated and covered rooftop patio. There is no ticket fee or prix fixe menu, and guests can order off the regular dinner menu (reservations are still required). Pre-order your champagne for the midnight toast when you make your reservation and receive 20 percent off the bottle.

Backstreet Café, 1103 South Shepherd, 713-521-2239

Backstreet Cafe is offering a four-course menu for $74 per person plus beverages, tax and gratuity. In addition to dishes such as seafood beignets, baby beet salad, duck confit with spiced butternut squash, seared scallops and warm dark chocolate cake, there will also be a complimentary sparkling cocktail toast at midnight and live music by Bob Chadwick.

Bistro Provence, 13616 Memorial, 713-827-8008

The French bistro will be offering a special dinner menu this New Year’s Eve, with two-hour seatings from 6-6:30 and 8-8:30 p.m. Indulge in three courses for $85, with highlights including foie gras and smoked duck breast salad, lobster bisque, slow-roasted lambshank, salmon soufflé and pear tatin with salted caramel ice cream.

Café Azur, 4315 Montrose, 713-524-0070

Chef and owner Sidney Degaine will be sharing holiday traditions Niçoise style, introducing new entrées and hosting a special multi-course, prix fixe New Year’s Eve Dinner. The dinner will offer two seatings — one from 5-6:15 p.m. featuring a four-course menu for $69 per person with additional wine pairings option for $39 per person; and a second seating at 8:30 p.m. which will feature a five-course menu for $100 per person and wine pairings option $49 per person and party trimmings including a sparkling wine toast at midnight and a deejay spinning holiday tunes. Enjoy dishes such as bonbon fromage, foie gras terrine, tenderloin filet mignon and coffee mousseline and chocolate layered cake. Those interested in staying after 12:30 a.m. will have the choice of late night bites like croque monsieur and French onion soup to start the New Year.

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak Blvd, 713-622-9996

New Year’s Eve at Caracol will feature a special four-course menu ($85 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity), plus live music by Ikaru and a complimentary sparkling toast at midnight. Guests can enjoy ceviche rojo, tuna tostadas, grilled tenderloin with mole negro, fire-roasted lobster and flambéed platanitos with Mexican vanilla ice cream, among other delectable bites.

Clark Cooper Concepts, clarkcooperconcepts.com

All Clark Cooper Concepts restaurants, including Brasserie 19, Coppa Osteria, Ibiza and Punk’s, will be opening for reservations and serving select New Year’s Eve menus and complimentary Champagne toasts at midnight.

Charivari, 2521 Bagby, 713-521-7231

This elegant European-style restaurant will be serving dinner from 4 to 10 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

CRU, 2800 Kirby, 713-528-9463; 9595 Six Pines, 281-465-9463

Toast 2018 with a three-course prix fixe menu with early (5:30 to 8 p.m. for $50 per person) or gala (8:30 to 10 p.m. for $65 per person) seatings. Choices include lobster bisque with caviar, tortellini fonduta, Ahi tuna tartar, cast-iron sea scallops and risotto, Barolo-braised short rib and molten chocolate lava cake.

Etoile Cuisine et Bar, 1101-11 Uptown Park, 832-668-5808

The French eatery will be offering a four-course menu for $78 per person. Dine on choices such as leek and mushroom soup with duck confit, yellowfin tuna tartar, veal tenderloin with polenta cake, sea bass with black-eyed peas and a milk chocolate and passion fruit dessert.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu and new seasonal items, including Vegas-cut New York strip and sweet potato casserole. New Year’s Eve hours are 11:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Children under six are complimentary and children ages seven to 12 are half-price.

Four Seasons Hotel Houston, 1300 Lamar, 713-650-1300

The Four Seasons Hotel offers two options this New Year’s. Quattro will be hosting a five-course tasting menu ($125 per person plus $60 optional wine pairing) with seatings beginning at 7 p.m. In addition to live music, there will be party favors and a champagne toast at midnight. Bayou & Bottle is throwing it back to the ‘80s with a celebration beginning at 9 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music, party favors and a champagne toast at midnight, plus a themed food menu available a la carte. Cover charge is $30 per person in advance and $38 per person at the door. Table reservations will be taken with a $400 minimum spend per table not including ticket price.

Hotel Granduca, 1080 Uptown Park, 713-418-1000

Toast the New Year at Hotel Granduca’s six-course NYE Wine Dinner, priced at $175 per person or $325 per couple. Dishes include jumbo lump blue crab bites, pancetta-wrapped quail lollipops, Tuscan kale salad, beef tenderloin and foie gras, frutti di mare and a dessert trio with chocolate mousse, passionfruit panna cotta and tiramisu.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Guests can enjoy a four-course dinner with live music and a midnight toast for $72 per person, plus tax and gratuity. Highlights include grilled Gulf oysters, blue crab soup with masa dumplings, rack of lamb with mole coloradito and a chocolate dessert with dulce de leche cream.

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, 713-526-8858

On New Year’s Eve, Kata Robata will be open noon to 10 p.m. with regular menu, and also offering its happy hour menu from noon to 5 p.m.

Liberty Kitchen, multiple locations

In addition to its regular menu offerings and hours of operation, all Liberty Kitchen locations will feature New Year’s Eve specials like lobster bisque with mini brioche grilled cheese ($14), surf and turf bone-in filet with shrimp and mushroom fondue and tempura Maine lobster tail ($55) and a caramelized banana split with all the toppings ($12).

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

At this hot Downtown spot, executive chef Jose Hernandez will be whipping up a four-course prix fixe menu ($75++ at 4:30 p.m.; $85++ at 6:30 p.m.; $95++ with a glass of Champagne at 9 p.m.). Enjoy choices such as brussels sprouts with jumbo lump crab, octopus with sundried tomato, New York strip with pomme soufflé and hazelnut parfait. The restaurant will also be offering a New Year’s Day brunch (see details below).

Mezza Grille, 6100 Westheimer, 713-334-2000

Mezza Grille will be open for dinner only, offering seating at 5-5:30 p.m, 7-7:30 p.m. and 9-9:30 p.m. For just $125 per couple (tax and gratuity not included), guests can choose from a select menu and enjoy a four-course meal that includes one appetizer to share, choice of soup or salad for each person, one entrée for each person, one dessert to share and the choice of one glass of wine or sparkling wine each.

One Fifth Romance Languages, 1658 Westheimer, 713-955-1024

One Fifth will rock out New Year’s Eve with an a la carte menu featuring New Year’s traditions from France, Italy and Spain. Reservations can be made online.

Pappas Bros. Steakhouse, 1200 McKinney, 713-658-1995; 5839 Westheimer, 713-780-7352

Both the Downtown and Galleria locations will be open and serving dinner from 5 to midnight on New Year’s Eve.

The Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, 713-628-9020

Treat yourself to an extravagant New Year’s Eve at The Pass, where seven-courses will run $175 per person (or $300 with pairings), plus tax and gratuity. Dinner begins at 7 p.m. At Provisions, four courses will cost $75 per person, plus tax and gratuity.

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, multiple locations

Ring in the new year with a three-course prix fixe meal, followed by a champagne toast in Bar 79 at midnight. The restaurant will be open from 4 p.m. to midnight and Bar 79 will be open from 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Only a prix fixe menu will be offered that evening, with choice of soup or salad and a pick of crowd favorites like an eight-ounce filet wrapped with Nueske’s applewood-smoked bacon and topped with jumbo lump crab meat, Perry’s famous pork chop and sesame-crusted ahi tuna. Finish the meal on a sweet note with the white chocolate cheesecake, a dessert trio or the chocolate crunch. For reservations 5:30 p.m. and earlier, dinner is $59.95 per person plus tax and gratuity; and for reservations 5:45 p.m. or later, dinner is $79.95 per person plus tax and gratuity.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Located in the heart of Rice Village, this comfortable trattoria will be open regular hours on New Year’s Eve, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Radio Milano, 800 Sorella, 713-827-3545

Highlighting the five-course NYE feast is beef carpaccio, a seafood tower for two (+$45), branzino and mini sweets like macaroons and cheesecake lollipops. Dinner is $95 per person with $25 for wine pairings.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set in a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, Rainbow Lodge will be open on New Year’s Eve from 5 to 10 p.m.

Roka Akor, 2929 Weslayan, 713-622-1777

The acclaimed Japanese steakhouse and sushi concept is offering with a celebratory, six-course tasting menu ($128 per person) in addition to its regular a la carte menu on New Year’s Eve. Countdown the New Year with inventive, Japanese dishes such as Prime beef tataki with shaved black truffle, lobster and shrimp dumplings, and grilled corn with soy garlic butter. Of course, a complimentary champagne toast will accompany the menu at midnight. Reservations for NYE can be secured for 4:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Smith & Wollensky, 4007 Westheimer, 713-621-7555

Smith & Wollensky’s Highland Village location will be open and serving its chophouse classics on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge, 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be open New Year's Eve from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Tango & Malbec, 2800 Sage, 713-629-8646

The steakhouse Tango will bring South American flair to New Year’s Eve with a special celebratory menu of Surf & Turf — an eight-ounce grilled filet mignon with a seven-ounce lobster tail served with garlic mashed potatoes and asparagus. Guests can indulge in the restaurant’s NYE spread during two seatings at 5 and 9 p.m. The late seating diners will also be treated to a complimentary champagne toast, glittering party favors, and live music from Joyride Band.

Toulouse, 4444 Westheimer, 713-871-0768

Located in the magnificently lit and decorated courtyard of River Oaks District, this stylish French cafe will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day. Guests can order from a a special dinner menu consisting of lobster tail tournedos (lobster tail wrapped in bacon served with a devil sauce green peas and goat cheese ravioli), diver scallops and sweet breads vol au vent (served with a creamy truffle sauce and sautéed spinach), dover sole meuniere gratinee (with homemade gnocchi and champagne truffle sauce), Australian rack of lamb (served with grand venuer sauce, sweet potato puree, crispy lardon and wild mushrooms), a praline chocolate cake alongside ice cream.

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer, 713-528-9800

Celebrate New Years Eve at Underbelly where the team will be doing what they do best: crafting a full menu of dishes inspired by Houston alongside some delicious beverages. Reservations can bee made online.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

Featuring the favors of Oaxaca, Mexico from award-winning chef Hugo Ortega, Xochi will be open with a four-course prix fixe menu for $79 per person plus beverage, tax and gratuity. Dine on dishes such as gordita stuffed with fried-sweetbreads, scallops in mole verde, slow-cooked tender lamb shank and black sesame seed cake with orange blossom cream.

New Year’s Day

B&B Butchers & Restaurant, 1814 Washington, 713-862-1814

Head to the Washington steakhouse on New Year’s Day to recover and rehydrate with a “Hangover Cure Brunch” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Guests can enjoy live music on the rooftop patio, decadent brunch dishes including a black-eyed peas and kale special, and oversized “Manmosas” (a mimosa in a pilsner glass).

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak Blvd, 713-622-9996

The restaurant will be open for a la carte brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 pm. Regular dinner menu and hours after brunch.

Fogo de Chão, 8250 Westheimer, 713-978-6500

Enjoy a holiday feast featuring the full churrasco dinner menu and new seasonal items, including Vegas-cut New York strip and sweet potato casserole. New Year’s Day hours are 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Children under six are complimentary and children ages seven to 12 are half-price.

Hugo’s, 1600 Westheimer, 713-524-7744

Return to life with a Vuelve a la Vida buffet, served 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on New Year’s Day ($42 per person / $15 per child plus beverages, tax and gratuity).

Kata Robata, 3600 Kirby, 713-526-8858

On New Year’s Day, the restaurant will be open 5 to 10:30 p.m.

Kenny & Ziggy’s, 2327 Post Oak, 713-871-8883; 5172 Buffalo Speedway, 832-767-1136

The authentic New York-style deli will serve its sky-scraping sandwiches, sizable salads and Eastern European entrees, opening at 10 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

Liberty Kitchen, multiple locations

All Liberty Kitchen locations will be serving a “Morning After” brunch post-New Year’s Eve. And as a special bonus, the team is encouraging people to live life on their own terms by starting 2018 off with an over-the-top Slightly Stoopid “Commitment” Burger — a burger unmatched in size that begins with a Meats by Linz prime-rib/brisket grind patty and is stacked with chicken-fried and sugar-cured bacon, American cheese, pimento cheese dip, deviled egg, BRC’s burger sauce and all the goodies on a Kaiser onion-poppy bun. The $39.18 burger comes with a side of pork belly, chicken-fried spam- and lobster tempura gravy fries plus a six-ounce Lush Lunch Infamous Brewing draft pull.

Lucienne, 1070 Dallas, 713-242-8555

This hot Hotel Alessandra restaurant will offer a New Year’s Day brunch featuring a prix fixe for adults and a kids menu from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Enjoy three courses for $55, including dishes such as beet salad with housemade burrata, quail and potato cakes, red snapper with saffron risotto and tartufo with chocolate ganache. The kids menu is a la carte with choices from a cheddar burger and fries to chicken and waffles.

Prego, 2520 Amherst, 713-529-2420

Prego will be open on New Year’s Day serving their regular menu plus their brunch menu, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Rainbow Lodge, 2011 Ella, 713-861-8666

Set in a historic 113-year-old log cabin on an acre of beautiful grounds, Rainbow Lodge will be open on New Year’s Day for brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 pm with an a la carte menu including a Southern tradition of black-eyed peas and greens and offering eggnog and mimosa specials.

Smith & Wollensky, 4007 Westheimer, 713-621-7555

Smith & Wollensky’s Highland Village location will be open and serving its chophouse classics on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen, 6401 Woodway, 713-334-7295; 1140 Eldridge , 832-230-3842

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen will be open New Year's Day from 4 to 9:30 p.m.

Toulouse, 4444 Westheimer, 713-871-0768

On New Year's Day, Toulouse will serve its regular brunch menu beginning at 11 a.m. for anyone who needs a Toulouse burger with foie gras, almond french toast, quiche lorraine, or any of its offerings alongside a glass of champagne to continue the celebration.

Xochi, 1777 Walker, 713-300-4440

For New Year’s Day, Xochi will serve an a la carte brunch menu from 11 a.m. to 3 pm, then be open until 9 pm serving its regular menu.

