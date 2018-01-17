Houston Restaurants on Wednesday: Some Open, Some Closed, Some Special Hours [UPDATED]

A few are getting a bit of a delayed start, but several Houston restaurants who closed or cut short their hours yesterday will be back in business today. So when you're ready to venture out stazrting at midday today, they will be there.
CLOSED for the day:
Treebeard's
Le Peep at all 5 locations
Antone's Famous Po' Boys at all locations
OPEN but with special hours:
All Ooh La La locations are open from noon to 6 today and resume normal hours tomorrow.
All Dish Society locations are open today at 11:30 a.m..
Both Molina's Cantina locations open at noon today.
All El Tiempos, Laurenzo's, and Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen open today at 4 p.m.
Hugo’s, Backstreet Café, Caracol and Xochi closed for lunch and will open at 4 p.m.
D’Amico’s Italian Market Café will open at 1 p.m.
Yauatcha will open at 5 p.m.
Cafe Annie will open at 5 p.m.
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation will re-open at 4 p.m.
FM Kitchen & Bar will re-open at 4 p.m.
Places that are OPEN REGULAR HOURS:
Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Third Coast
Kata Robata
Izakaya
Prego
Rainbow Lodge
All Liberty Kitchen locations
Ramen Tatsu-ya
benjy’s
All Local Foods Locations
All Goode Co. Locations
TacoDeli
Tango and Malbec
Arnaldo Richards Picos
Helen Greek Food and Wine
Helen in the Heights
State of Grace
King’s Bierhaus
Balls out burger
Steak 48
Updated 1:35 p.m.
OPEN but with special hours:
Piatto Ristorante on West Alabama & Post Oak opens at 4 p.m.
OPEN
Babin's - Houston (Willowbrook Mall)
17485 Tomball Parkway
Brick House Humble
140 FM 1960 Bypass East
Humble
281- 319-4410
Brenner's Steakhouse
10911 Katy Freeway
Brenner's Steakhouse on the Bayou
One Birdsall
Cadillac Bar - Houston
1802 Shepherd
Downtown Aquarium - Houston
410 Bagby
Grotto - Houston (610)
4715 Westheimer
Grotto - Houston Downtown
1001 Avenida de las Americas, Suite A
La Griglia
2002 West Gray
Mastro's Steakhouse Houston
1540 West Loop South
McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Pavilion)
1201 Fannin Street
McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Town & Country)
791 Town & Country Boulevard
McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Uptown)
1151-01 Uptown Park Boulevard
Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Downtown)
1001 McKinney
Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Galleria)
5000 Westheimer
Rainforest Cafe - Houston (Galleria)
5015 Westheimer
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston ( I-45 North Richey Rd.)
14909 I-45 North
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (East Freeway)
11900 I-10 East
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (I-10 Katy Freeway)
8943 Katy Freeway
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Meyerland Plaza)
520 Meyerland Plaza
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Shepherd)
1803 Shepherd
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (SW Freeway)
9110 Southwest Freeway
Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Willowbrook)
17275 Tomball Parkway
The Oceanaire - Houston
5061 Westheimer
The Westin Houston Downtown
1520 Texas
Vic & Anthony's - Houston
1510 Texas
Willie G's - Houston (Post Oak)
1640 West Loop South
Poke Now at I-10 & Barker Cypress from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Know of any other restaurant openings, closings and changed hours for today? Email us at dish@houstonpress.com.
