Is it too soon for a Hugorita after all this cold weather?
Photo by Paula Murphy

Houston Restaurants on Wednesday: Some Open, Some Closed, Some Special Hours [UPDATED]

Margaret Downing | January 17, 2018 | 11:31am
AA

A few are getting a bit of a delayed start, but several Houston restaurants who closed or cut short their hours yesterday will be back in business today. So when you're ready to venture out stazrting at midday today, they will be there.

CLOSED for the day:

Treebeard's

Le Peep at all 5 locations

Antone's Famous Po' Boys at all locations

OPEN but with special hours:

All Ooh La La locations are open from noon to 6 today and resume normal hours tomorrow.

All Dish Society locations are open today at 11:30 a.m..

Both Molina's Cantina locations open at noon today.

All El Tiempos, Laurenzo's, and Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen open today at 4 p.m.

Hugo’s, Backstreet Café, Caracol and Xochi closed for lunch and will open at 4 p.m.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café will open at 1 p.m.

Yauatcha will open at 5 p.m.

Cafe Annie will open at 5 p.m.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation will re-open at 4 p.m.

FM Kitchen & Bar will re-open at 4 p.m.

Places that are OPEN REGULAR HOURS:

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen
Third Coast
Kata Robata
Izakaya
Prego
Rainbow Lodge
All Liberty Kitchen locations
Ramen Tatsu-ya
benjy’s
All Local Foods Locations
All Goode Co. Locations
TacoDeli
Tango and Malbec
Arnaldo Richards Picos
Helen Greek Food and Wine
Helen in the Heights
State of Grace
King’s Bierhaus
Balls out burger
Steak 48

Updated 1:35 p.m.

OPEN but with special hours:

Piatto Ristorante on West Alabama & Post Oak opens at 4 p.m.

OPEN

Babin's - Houston (Willowbrook Mall)
17485 Tomball Parkway

Brick House Humble
140 FM 1960 Bypass East
Humble
281- 319-4410

Brenner's Steakhouse
10911 Katy Freeway

Brenner's Steakhouse on the Bayou
One Birdsall

Cadillac Bar - Houston
1802 Shepherd

Downtown Aquarium - Houston
410 Bagby

Grotto - Houston (610)
4715 Westheimer

Grotto - Houston Downtown
1001 Avenida de las Americas, Suite A

La Griglia
2002 West Gray

Mastro's Steakhouse Houston
1540 West Loop South

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Pavilion)
1201 Fannin Street

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Town & Country)
791 Town & Country Boulevard

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Uptown)
1151-01 Uptown Park Boulevard

Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Downtown)
1001 McKinney

Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Galleria)
5000 Westheimer
Rainforest Cafe - Houston (Galleria)
5015 Westheimer

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston ( I-45 North Richey Rd.)
14909 I-45 North

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (East Freeway)
11900 I-10 East

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (I-10 Katy Freeway)
8943 Katy Freeway

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Meyerland Plaza)
520 Meyerland Plaza

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Shepherd)
1803 Shepherd

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (SW Freeway)
9110 Southwest Freeway

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Willowbrook)
17275 Tomball Parkway

The Oceanaire - Houston
5061 Westheimer

The Westin Houston Downtown
1520 Texas

Vic & Anthony's - Houston
1510 Texas

Willie G's - Houston (Post Oak)
1640 West Loop South

Poke Now at I-10 & Barker Cypress from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Know of any other restaurant openings, closings and changed hours for today? Email us at dish@houstonpress.com.

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

