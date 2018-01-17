Houston Restaurants on Wednesday: Some Open, Some Closed, Some Special Hours [UPDATED]

A few are getting a bit of a delayed start, but several Houston restaurants who closed or cut short their hours yesterday will be back in business today. So when you're ready to venture out stazrting at midday today, they will be there.

CLOSED for the day:

Treebeard's

Le Peep at all 5 locations

Antone's Famous Po' Boys at all locations

OPEN but with special hours:

All Ooh La La locations are open from noon to 6 today and resume normal hours tomorrow.

All Dish Society locations are open today at 11:30 a.m..

Both Molina's Cantina locations open at noon today.

All El Tiempos, Laurenzo's, and Tony Mandola's Gulf Coast Kitchen open today at 4 p.m.

Hugo’s, Backstreet Café, Caracol and Xochi closed for lunch and will open at 4 p.m.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café will open at 1 p.m.

Yauatcha will open at 5 p.m.

Cafe Annie will open at 5 p.m.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation will re-open at 4 p.m.

FM Kitchen & Bar will re-open at 4 p.m.

Places that are OPEN REGULAR HOURS:

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen

Third Coast

Kata Robata

Izakaya

Prego

Rainbow Lodge

All Liberty Kitchen locations

Ramen Tatsu-ya

benjy’s

All Local Foods Locations

All Goode Co. Locations

TacoDeli

Tango and Malbec

Arnaldo Richards Picos

Helen Greek Food and Wine

Helen in the Heights

State of Grace

King’s Bierhaus

Balls out burger

Steak 48

Updated 1:35 p.m.

OPEN but with special hours:

Piatto Ristorante on West Alabama & Post Oak opens at 4 p.m.

OPEN

Babin's - Houston (Willowbrook Mall)

17485 Tomball Parkway

Brick House Humble

140 FM 1960 Bypass East

Humble

281- 319-4410

Brenner's Steakhouse

10911 Katy Freeway

Brenner's Steakhouse on the Bayou

One Birdsall

Cadillac Bar - Houston

1802 Shepherd

Downtown Aquarium - Houston

410 Bagby

Grotto - Houston (610)

4715 Westheimer

Grotto - Houston Downtown

1001 Avenida de las Americas, Suite A

La Griglia

2002 West Gray

Mastro's Steakhouse Houston

1540 West Loop South

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Pavilion)

1201 Fannin Street

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Town & Country)

791 Town & Country Boulevard

McCormick & Schmick's - Houston (Uptown)

1151-01 Uptown Park Boulevard

Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Downtown)

1001 McKinney

Morton's The Steakhouse - Houston (Galleria)

5000 Westheimer

Rainforest Cafe - Houston (Galleria)

5015 Westheimer

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston ( I-45 North Richey Rd.)

14909 I-45 North

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (East Freeway)

11900 I-10 East

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (I-10 Katy Freeway)

8943 Katy Freeway

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Meyerland Plaza)

520 Meyerland Plaza

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Shepherd)

1803 Shepherd

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (SW Freeway)

9110 Southwest Freeway

Saltgrass Steak House - Houston (Willowbrook)

17275 Tomball Parkway

The Oceanaire - Houston

5061 Westheimer

The Westin Houston Downtown

1520 Texas

Vic & Anthony's - Houston

1510 Texas

Willie G's - Houston (Post Oak)

1640 West Loop South

Poke Now at I-10 & Barker Cypress from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Know of any other restaurant openings, closings and changed hours for today? Email us at dish@houstonpress.com.

