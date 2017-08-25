menu

Houston Restaurants Closing For Harvey? Not So Fast, Say Owners


Friday, August 25, 2017 at 5:30 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
Photo by Houston Press
Playing it by ear. That's the most common thread among Houston restaurants, as the city braces for an onslaught of rain and tropical storm-forced winds over the weekend and likely through next week. Flooding could be a major concern for parts of Houston, and as with any storm of this strength, losing power would also seem imminent due to gusts and downed trees. Plus, everyone wants to remain safe and usually that means hunkering down and not driving anywhere. Unless you're restaurant staff.

The Houston Press reached out to some of Houston's favorite local restaurants, to see if they plan on operating throughout the weekend, and all of the eateries are basically waiting to see how things will play out.  At one day out from landfall, it's almost too early to tell what to do.

Jonathan Horawitz, restaurateur and president of the Greater Houston Restaurant Association tells the Press, "So many operations are different and will be impacted differently depending on where they're located."  He does encourage restaurants however to always put employee and customer safety first. "There's no reason to be open if it's dangerous to get to the restaurant. Everyone needs to protect their families, their property, and their employees. And if that means closing for a day or two, that's just what has to happen."

While Urban Eats on Washington is planning to be open all weekend with regular hours, and Ousie's Table is planning to offer a Harvey Wallbanger special — a Wallbanger cocktail and Gulf Coast oysters for $10— on Friday and Saturday nights,  Upper Kirby favorite Kata Robata says "we'll play it by ear."

That's the same sentiment shared by H-Town Restaurant Group including Hugo’s, Backstreet Café, Caracol, and Xochi:  “As of now all our restaurants will open Friday for lunch and dinner as normal. If we need to we will close early on Friday night. We will not make any decisions about Saturday or Sunday until Friday evening."

Harold's in The Heights plans to operate on Friday, Saturday and Sunday day, but closing for Sunday night, but they also suggest you "call the restaurant and check our social media pages first," just in case.

While Chris Shepherd's Underbelly and Hay Merchant are not planning to close unless absolutely necessary,
Third Coast in the Texas Medical Center has decided to close for dinner service on Saturday night.

As for beloved Houston deli Kenny and Ziggy's, says owner Ziggy Gruber: "We'll be open if the weather is reasonable. If I see Noah and an arc all bets are off."

The Houston Press will continue to update with any news on restaurant closures this weekend, so do check back.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

