Many Houston Restaurants Are Reopening: Here's What To Know Before You Go

Tacos from The Pit Room. Photo by Troy Fields

A drive around Montrose yesterday evening revealed that more restaurants than expected are open, but they're quickly running out of food, have limited staff, and lines are pretty much out the door. In fact, traffic appeared as heavy as a Saturday night around Westheimer on Tuesday evening.

Patience is key here. Restaurants need to make money. As King's BierHaus owner Phillip Sitter noted on Monday, many industry workers survive paycheck to paycheck, so just a few days without work could crush many front- and back of house staff who may already be dealing with huge losses due to the storm.

Restaurants also want to serve the community, but many will be running on fumes. Many places are llow on food because deliveries and supplies that they rely upon are not readily available yet. Expect limited menus and staff at most places. Be nice, tip well, and remember to give thanks.

Many more restaurant openings and closures can easily be found via the Facebook group Hurricane Harvey Houston Restaurant & Bar Updates, but here are two dozen or so that are confirmed opening today.

Saltillo Mexican Kitchen in Bellaire will be open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and will offer a free basic meal to anyone that had to evacuate their home.

Bosscat Kitchen & Libations will be open today with a limited menu from 4- to 10 p.m. or until food run out. They will not be charging for food, only for alcohol.

Bosscat's managing partner Tai Nguyen said in a press statement: "I would like for people to come and donate blankets, sleeping bags and canned food. I went to donate clothes and food yesterday. They told me that they have plenty of clothes. They're short on blankets, towels, sleeping bags and food. We want to help and give back. Our menu today is mostly going to be off-menu items created from that we have on hand."

Sushi spot Kata Robata opens noon to 6 p.m. with a full menu. Taking donation items for shelters too.

Sylvia’s Enchilada Kitchen on Woodway will be open for lunch and dinner today, starting at 11 a.m.

Toulouse reopened as of yesterday, August 29. Hours are 2 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu.

Taverna opens 2 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu.

The Pit Room opens Wednesday at 11 a.m.

Divino opens at 5:30 p.m. with a limited menu.

Cafe Azur is open for lunch and dinner, starting at 11 a.m.

Rainbow Lodge opens at 5 p.m. for happy hour and dinner service.

Third Coast is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Both locations of Kenny & Ziggy’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Cane Rosso Heights and Montrose locations, will be open at 11 a.m. with limited staff and a small menu.

Hugo Ortega's restaurants are all operating. Xochi opens on Wednesday for lunch and dinner, starting at noon with a limited menu. Backstreet Cafe opens at 11 a.m. Caracol opens with regular hours from 11 a.m. to 9 pm. and Hugo's opens 11 a.m. to 9 pm. All location will have special cocktails with proceeds going to Harvey relief and folks can drop off donation items for shelters as well.

Prego opens from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The Pass & Provisions offers a limited menu in the bar area only, from noon to 6 p.m.

Hay Merchant and Underbelly are open as a hybrid eatery inside Hay Merchant from noon to 6 p.m.. Menu will be posted on social media as soon as it's determined.

All Agricole eateries are open with limited menus including Revival Market from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Coltivare from 5 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. and Eight Row Flint from 2 to 10 p.m.

Petite Sweets will be open Wednesday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Dish Society on San Felipe and in Cinco Ranch are open with limited menus, from 11:30 on.

13 Celsius opens at 4 p.m.

D’Amico’s Italian Market Café in Rice Village will be open for lunch and dinner today, starting at 11 a.m.

The Original Ninfa's on Navigation will reopen today at 11 a.m., with approximately 90 percent of its menu ready to serve at opening.

Antone's two locations on the West Loop (4520 San Felipe) and North Loop (2724 W T C Jester) are open as of 10 a.m. today with a limited menu at both locations.

FM Kitchen & Bar will open today at noon, and will have food ready for delivery. The restaurant will be offering free burgers for all first responders.

King's Bierhaus opens from 5 to 9 p.m. with a limited menu and first responders eat for free.

