Openings and Closings: Houston gets Kulture, Barringer's Bids Farewell

The Breakfast Klub’s owner, Marcus Davis, is set to open another Houston restaurant, Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, in early 2018, according to Paper City magazine. Described as an “urban
Barringer’s Bar, 108 Main, is closing after three years at the current location, as reported by Eater Houston. Originally located at 410 Main, it briefly closed in 2014 after the owners of Clutch City Squire, with whom they shared a space, allegedly chained the doors shut due to a lease dispute between the owners. The speakeasy-style bar hosted a farewell party on December 22 for its loyal clientele.
Owners, Chieko and Robby Cook, both native Houstonians, made the decision because the current lease is expiring this year, according To Paper City.
Poke in the Bowl, 515 Westheimer, opened in early December. The Hawaiian poke place has a six-step ordering process of base, side, protein, mix-ins, sauce, and toppings. The seventh step is for drinks. The regular order is $9.95, the large,$11.95. Open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., it also offers ice cream mochi, daifuku, and organic teas.
Bee Fresh, 4826 Highway 6 N. opened November 25. The Vietnamese restaurant specializes in pho, spring rolls and a variety of drinks such as smoothies and boba teas. The mayo and pate for the Vietnamese sandwich are made from scratch. Kimchi fries are a popular item and there is a kids menu. A grand opening is planned for January 15.
Juicy Burgers, 12341 FM 1960 West, opened December 1. The burger joint serves 100 percent Halal meat and beef bacon, along with shakes, wings, and of course, burgers.
Texas BBQ and Smokehouse, 2800 N. Terminal, Gate E2, opened in IAH Airport late November. With its steampunk brass styling, it’s hard to miss. Expect airport prices like $4.75 for a side of bacon and $8.25 for apple cobbler. The BBQ plates are a more reasonable $9-10.
Just GRK, 11325 Katy Freeway, opened November 22. Brother and sister, Anastasia and Chris Nikolas, originally from Chicago and onetime residents of Greece, are bringing authentic Greek food, such as pork and chicken gyros, to Houston. There are house-made pita chips, and loukoumades ( fried Greek doughnuts) but we are looking forward to trying the tomato and zucchini fritters (keftedes).
Gyro Guys, 12403 Scarsdale Boulevard, opened in late November on the south side of Houston. Gyros are on the menu, but so is chicken shawarma and a variety of rice platters with Halal meats.
Poppy’s Links Bbq, 17105 Westheimer, opened in early November.
Patron Grill, 9710 FM 1960 Bypass W., opened November 27. This is the second outpost for the Tex-Mex restaurant with another location in Livingston. Its margaritas get good reviews, as does the red and green salsas.
Goodnight Charlie's, 2531 Kuester, opened December 22, as reported here in the Houston Press. The honky-tonk concept from Master Sommelier, David Keck, and business partner, Peter McCarthy, is situated in a newly built Montrose building and will feature live music, Texas craft brews and wines on tap, and simple cocktails. There will also be a small food menu from Alvin Schultz, a former Master Chef contestant.
NOLA Poboys, 20503 FM 529, opened its third Houston area location, December 5.The original restaurant was founded in New Orleans by Murray Tate, after Hurricane Katrina. Noticing that there weren't many restaurants still open in the flood-ravaged city, Tate opened a makeshift kitchen in a Central Business District warehouse and began serving poboys. After food critics began praising his poboys, he opened a storefront on Bourbon Street in 2012. NOLA Poboys has three Houston area locations with a fourth one planned for Missouri City, though the Old Spanish Trail store closed after less than a year. With bread from Gendusa Bakery for the classic muffalettas, Da Bris poboys, and boudin balls, there's no need to make the six-hour drive along I-10 for authentic Louisiana cuisine. Now, if you're looking for some of the Big Easy's other delights, that's a different story.
Reported as Open in December:
Bobcat Teddy’s Icehouse, 2803 White Oak, grand opening December 21
Brenner’s on the Bayou, 1 Birdsall, reopened November 27
Bubble Egg, 9188 Bellaire Blvd., grand opening December 11
Burgerim, 12230 West Lake Houston Parkway, opened December
Doris Metropolitan, 2815 Shepherd, opened December 1
Eclair Paris, 2278 W. Holcombe, opened October 24
El Tiempo Cantina, 20237 Gulf Freeway, opened December 14
Emmaline, 3210 West Dallas, opened December 11
The Empanada factory, 3833 Southwest Freeway, opened early November
Ethel Mae Bourbon and Bacon, 10750 Barker Cypress, opened December
Fabian’s Latin Flavors, 301 Main, opened November 10
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill, 8366 Westheimer, opened November 14
Golden Krust Caribbean Bakery and Grill, 8238 Kirby, opened November 28
Goode Co. Kitchen and Cantina, 9005 Katy Freeway, opened December 18
Hankook Kwan, 9140 Bellaire Blvd., grand opening December 9
Jin Korean BBQ, 8338 West Sam Houston Parkway, opened November 6
Le Peep, 4340 Westheimer, opened December 4
Maison Pucha Bistro, 1001 Studewood, opened November 22
Mastro’s Steakhouse, 1650 West Loop South, opened December 8
Moxie’s Grill and Bar, 5000 Westheimer, opened November 30
Nancy’s Hustle, 2704 Polk, opened November 29
Nectar, 7560 FM 1960 E., grand opening December 2
Noon Mediterranean, 107 Yale, opened early December
The Pho Spot, 1010 Prairie, grand opening December 3
Poke Now, 17758 Katy Freeway, opened November 2
Ronny G’s, 1027 Sawdust, opened November 12
Sable Gate Winery, 2600 Travis, grand opening November 4
Salata, 4523 Kingwood, reopened December 14
Sesame hut, 6615 Long Point, grand opening November 9
SusieCakes Bakery, 2563 Amherst, grand opening December 9
TaD’s Bar and Grill, 13215 Grant, opened September 1
Teahouse Tapioca and Tea,12343 Barker Cypress, grand opening October 28
Teahouse Tapioca and Tea, 840 Gulfgate, opened November 4
The Teahouse Woodlake, 9664 Westheimer, opened November 7
Tin Roof BBQ, 18918 Town Center Blvd., reopened November 10
TruIndia, 2431 Bay Area Blvd., opened November 2
Viet Street Drinks and Snacks, 11209 Bellaire Blvd., opened December 8
Reported as Closed in December:
benjy’s
Lowbrow, 1601 W. Main, closed permanently
Pappa Charlie’s Barbecue, 2012 Rusk, closed partially
Peska Seafood and Steaks, 1700 Post Oak, closed permanently
