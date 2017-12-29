Openings and Closings: Houston gets Kulture, Barringer's Bids Farewell

The Breakfast Klub’s owner, Marcus Davis, is set to open another Houston restaurant, Kulture, 701 Avenida De Las Americas, in early 2018, according to Paper City magazine. Described as an “urban komfort kitchen” by Davis, the new restaurant will feature lunch, dinner, and drinks inspired by the Caribbean and Gulf Coast. With the line out the door, down the sidewalk popularity of The Breakfast Klub and The Reggae Hut, with its focus on Caribbean specialties, Davis is expanding his empire to include his own line of Breakfast Klub branded items like “ koffees ” and pancake mixes. There is also an outpost of The Breakfast Klub at Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Barringer’s Bar, 108 Main, is closing after three years at the current location, as reported by Eater Houston. Originally located at 410 Main, it briefly closed in 2014 after the owners of Clutch City Squire, with whom they shared a space, allegedly chained the doors shut due to a lease dispute between the owners. The speakeasy-style bar hosted a farewell party on December 22 for its loyal clientele.

Owners, Chieko and Robby Cook, both native Houstonians, made the decision because the current lease is expiring this year, according To Paper City.