There's been a lot of good cooking going on at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Bar-B-Que contest the last three days.EXPAND
Photo by Mohammad Mia

Here Are the Winners From Last Night's Bar-B-Que Championship at the Houston Rodeo

Houston Press | February 25, 2018 | 10:38am
AA

At the end of three days of competition Saturday night, the Houston area Buns-N-Roses Cook Team was named the Overall Grand Champion Team at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World Championship Bar-B-Que.

It was the second win for the famous Jamie Greet who has been in the barbecue business for 30 years He cooks for the team and promised to be back next year. 

More than 250 teams competed. And here are the results from the HLSR:

The 2018 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:

Grand Champion Overall – Buns-N-Roses Cook Team

Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Jasper County Go Texan

Brisket

Champion – Buckshot BBQ

Second Place – Manning Valley Natural Smokers

Third Place – Steve’s Cooking Team

Ribs

Champion – Buns-N-Roses Cook Team

Second Place – British Bulldog BBQ

Third Place – Operation BBQ Relief

Chicken

Champion – The Tumble Inn

Second Place – Madison County Go Texan

Third Place – San Patricio County Go Texan

Go Texan

Grand Champion – Jasper County

Reserve Champion – Bee County

Dutch Oven Dessert

Champion – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team

Second Place – Comcast Business

Third Place – Smokin’ Stokers

Specialty Awards

Most Colorful Team – Floyd Morrow & Larkin

Runner Up Most Colorful Team – Over the Hill Gang

Go Texan Most Colorful Team – Grid Iron Cookers

Runner Up Go Texan Most Colorful Team – Nueces County

Most Unique Pit – Pit Boss

Runner Up Most Unique Pit – Clifton Chevy Cookers

Best Team Skit – Brazos County

Runner Up Best Team Skit – Bad Girls Gone Wild

Cleanest Team Area – Houston First

Runner Up Cleanest Team Area – Floyd Morrow & Larkin

 
