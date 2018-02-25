Here Are the Winners From Last Night's Bar-B-Que Championship at the Houston Rodeo

At the end of three days of competition Saturday night, the Houston area Buns-N-Roses Cook Team was named the Overall Grand Champion Team at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World Championship Bar-B-Que.
It was the second win for the famous Jamie Greet who has been in the barbecue business for 30 years He cooks for the team and promised to be back next year.
More than 250 teams competed. And here are the results from the HLSR:
The 2018 World’s Championship Bar-B-Que Contest winners are:
Grand Champion Overall – Buns-N-Roses Cook Team
Reserve Grand Champion Overall – Jasper County Go Texan
Brisket
Champion – Buckshot BBQ
Second Place – Manning Valley Natural Smokers
Third Place – Steve’s Cooking Team
Ribs
Champion – Buns-N-Roses Cook Team
Second Place – British Bulldog BBQ
Third Place – Operation BBQ Relief
Chicken
Champion – The Tumble Inn
Second Place – Madison County Go Texan
Third Place – San Patricio County Go Texan
Go Texan
Grand Champion – Jasper County
Reserve Champion – Bee County
Dutch Oven Dessert
Champion – Lingon & Dill BBQ Team
Second Place – Comcast Business
Third Place – Smokin’ Stokers
Specialty Awards
Most Colorful Team – Floyd Morrow & Larkin
Runner Up Most Colorful Team – Over the Hill Gang
Go Texan Most Colorful Team – Grid Iron Cookers
Runner Up Go Texan Most Colorful Team – Nueces County
Most Unique Pit – Pit Boss
Runner Up Most Unique Pit – Clifton Chevy Cookers
Best Team Skit – Brazos County
Runner Up Best Team Skit – Bad Girls Gone Wild
Cleanest Team Area – Houston First
Runner Up Cleanest Team Area – Floyd Morrow & Larkin
