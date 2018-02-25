Here Are the Winners From Last Night's Bar-B-Que Championship at the Houston Rodeo

There's been a lot of good cooking going on at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo's Bar-B-Que contest the last three days.

At the end of three days of competition Saturday night, the Houston area Buns-N-Roses Cook Team was named the Overall Grand Champion Team at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo World Championship Bar-B-Que.

It was the second win for the famous Jamie Greet who has been in the barbecue business for 30 years He cooks for the team and promised to be back next year.

Related Stories Rodeo Houston's Barbecue Competition