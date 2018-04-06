Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Cheesy at the Houston Mac and Cheese Festival

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair

Friday through Sunday

The 15th anniversary Sugar Land Wine & Food Affair is expected to be the largest in its history, with a lineup of award-winning talent, from master sommeliers and mixologists to a roster of regional chefs, plus themed events, interactive demos and expansive new venues. Get tickets to events like the Fare on the Square, Bar Fight: Street Food Bites and Bartenders Challenge, Grand Tasting, Sip & Stroll and Bistro Brunch. The weekend features bites from favorites including Original Ninfa’s on Navigation, SeaSide Poke, The Palm, Fluff Bake Bar, Grimaldi’s Pizzeria and Hopdoddy Burger Bar, to name a few. Tickets run from $40 to $125 for events, with weekend passes for $250 and a stay and play VIP package for two for $750.

Houston Mac & Cheese Festival at Silver Street Station

Saturday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2000 Edwards

Get cheesy at this foodie fest, where top local restaurants will serve samples of mac’ and cheese, paired with libations, live music, local vendors, art and engaging activities. Tickets are $55 for general admission (includes unlimited food samples, drink tickets and a vote for People’s Choice) and $85 for VIP (includes unlimited food samples, one hour early entry at noon, VIP access, a vote for People’s Choice and unlimited drink samples).

TX Gumbo Cook Off Festival at Henderson Heights

Saturday, 2 to 7 p.m.

908 Henderson

Dig into all-you-can-eat gumbo and enjoy brews from 13 craft breweries at this gumbo showdown. The lineup of suds includes favorites from Platypus Brewing, Eureka Heights, Holler Brewing, 8th Wonder and more. Tickets are $20 and include gumbo tastings and five drink tickets.

Tacos over Texas at The Original Ninfa’s on Navigation

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2704 Navigation

Benefitting The Ninfa Laurenzo Scholarship Fund, Tacos over Texas is a charitable collaboration between The Original Ninfa's on Navigation and El Tiempo Cantina. The friendly taco throwdown will feature chefs Alex Padilla, Domenic Laurenzo, Johnny Carrabba, Robert Del Grande, Michael and David Cordua, Kiran Verma, Greg Gatlin and more. Guests can enjoy a specialty taco from each chef, along with beer, margaritas and live music. Tickets are available for $40 general admission and $200 VIP (includes early access from noon to 1 p.m.).

Something for Everyone Benefit at The Ivy & James

Sunday, 4 p.m.

4480 Bellaire

I’ll Have What She’s Having — an all-female organization of chefs, small business owners, restaurant professionals and physicians team up to raise funds to advance local women’s health — will host its inaugural benefit, “Something for Everyone,” helping to fund essential women’s health services at Legacy Community Health, Texas Children’s Hospital, The Rose and Planned Parenthood Gulf Coast. Tickets are $99 for the Amouse Bouche Cocktail and Small Bites portion, including open access to seven cocktail, wine and beer stations and passed bites from 4 to 6 p.m. Guests can also enjoy an Al Fresco picnic dinner for two at 6 p.m. for $250; an Amouse Bouche and Al Fresco combo for $399; or a three-course Charitable Feast (6 p.m.) for $500.

