Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 75 Years of Sabor at Molina's Cantina

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Burgers for a Cause


Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: 75 Years of Sabor at Molina's Cantina

Friday, September 9, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
See why Jose's Dip has gained Molina's a loyal following.
Photo by Mai Pham
From a pork bun eating contest to a 75th anniversary fiesta, here's a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Saturday Morning Bake Sale @ Fluff Bake Bar
Saturday, 10 a.m. until sold out
314 Gray

Celebrated pastry chef Ruben Ortega of Hugo's will be joining Fluff owner and pastry chef Rebecca Masson for an extraordinary Saturday Morning Bake Sale. Diners can expect morning-pick-me-ups such as kolache al pastor alongside a lineup of sweets. Show up early to get the best picks.

Chow Some Bao Charity BBQ Pork Bun Eating Contest at Fung's Kitchen
Saturday, 11:30 a.m.
7320 Southwest Fwy

Guests can chow some bao as those brave enough compete in a Chinese-Style BBQ Pork Bun Eating Competition. Similar to a hot dog eating competition, the contest will be two minutes long, with separate men’s and women’s categories. There is a $20 entry fee to compete, with the winner receiving one order of free bbq pork buns every Saturday for a year (until August 2017). All proceeds benefit the Houston Food Bank.

75th Anniversary Kick Off at Molina's Cantina
Sunday, all day
7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 4720 Washington Avenue.

Molina's is kicking off a spirited weeklong celebration on Sunday, when, during a random 75 minutes, all locations will offer 75 percent off a signature 1941 Tex-Mex menu item (think $2.49-$3.49 for dinner); plus complimentary commemorative 75th-anniversary koozies; 75th-anniversary margarita shakers with purchase of the "1941 Margarita"; tequila tastings; and additional food and drink specials. The special runs through Friday, September 16, followed by fiestas at all three locations, complete with mariachi bands, complimentary appetizers, drink specials and prize giveaways on Saturday, September 17.

Second Sunday Brunch at Izakaya
Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.
318 Gray

Every second Sunday of the month, this Japanese-inspired gastropub boosts its already great Sunday brunch by giving back. In honor of Hunger Action Month, this Sunday, the restaurant is asking everyone to bring fresh fruit to donate to The Beacon, an amazing center in downtown Houston that helps the homeless. Anyone who makes a donation will receive special drink tickets. Brunch specials include smoked salmon tartine, dirty rice congee with a fried egg, and spicy menudo ramen.  

Kitchen Takeover with Chef Ralph-Vincent Sanchez at Wooster's Garden
Sunday, 5 to 8 p.m.
3315 Milam

The talented chef Ralph-Vincent, formerly of The Inn at Dos Brisas and Hotel Granduca, will be bringing his skills to the kitchen at Wooster’s. Get Watermelon Salad with pickled rind, jalapeño, arugula, basil, cilantro, mint, and walnut; Pecan-smoked Brisket with quail egg, puffed rice, fried garlic and pickled cherry tomato; and Halo Halo with shaved ice, evaporated milk, toasted coconut, strawberry, plantain, ice cream and pecan crumble.

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

