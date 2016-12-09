Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Christmas Ale Pub Crawl

Don your holiday finest at Saint Arnold's annual Christmas Ale Pub Crawl. Photo by Paul

From Lights in the Heights parties to a Christmas Pub Crawl, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

2016 Tomball German Christmas Market & Festival at Old Town Tomball

Friday, 6 to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

201 South Elm

Head to Old Town Tomball near the Historical Train Depot Plaza for a Texas-style Weihnachtsmarkt (Christmas market). The weekend is filled with fun for the whole family, with more than175 street vendors, arts and crafts, live music and performances, a petting zoo, and ethnic and festive food and drink ranging from traditional Christmas stollen to brats and kennel corn. Toast the season with a dark Dunkles Bier or warm cup of Glühwein.

Christmas Ale Pub Crawl in Rice Village

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

2349 Bissonnet (starting)

Thanksgiving is over, and it's officially holiday season, so Saint Arnold invites beer lovers to pull out that Christmas sweater and Santa hat and join in on the annual Christmas Ale Pub Crawl. Tickets will be handed out at Under the Volcano, 2349 Bissonnet, between 2 and 3 p.m. Then, the crawl will head south on Morningside to the rest of the stops, The Big Easy, 5731 Kirby, Kelvin Arms, 2424 Dunstan, The Gorgeous Gael, 5555 Morningside, and The Ginger Man, 5607 Morningside, before finishing up at Little Woodrow’s, 5611 Morningside, at 6 p.m. The prize for making all six stops will be a well-deserved Saint Arnold pint glass. As always, designated drivers are both eligible for the award and encouraged to attend.

Lights in the Heights Parties

Saturday

The annual Lights in the Heights celebration is back, and plenty of Heights-area businesses are getting in on the fun. Ritual, 602 Studewood, will be hosting a Sights & Bites: a Glittering Patio Party from 5 to 10 p.m. Beverage director Peter Clifton has created the Nootropic Gimlet, a visually electric beverage featuring gin infused butterfly pea flowers and lime, and the Glittering Negroni with bitters, coconut shrub, and chlorophyll ice cubes to warm festival goers. Chef Crash Hethcox’s specialty tacos, empanadas, and elote to go, will be available all evening. Good Dog Houston, 903 Studewood, is throwing down with its annual Snow Party from 6 to 10 p.m., with special guests from Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Doughmaker Doughnuts. Over at Christian’s Tailgate, 2820 White Oak, party goers can enjoy live music, contests and art vendors all night until 2 a.m.

Karen Man & Public Services Bread Pop-Up at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

202 Travis

The downtown whiskey and wine bar will be pairing pastry chef Karen Man's breads (with some help from Kelly Helgesen) with Justin Vann's selection. There may even be those Oxheart Restaurant's pretzel and mustard butter you still dream about from years ago. Guests can expect four selection of breads and "butter," all paired and ordered as a set or individually.

Second Sunday Charity Brunch at Izakaya

Sunday, noon to 5 p.m.

318 Gray

The Second Sunday Brunch is turning its charitable intentions to Texas Children’s Hospital. The aim is to both raise funds and to gather hundreds of new toys, as guests coming to brunch are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped toys for children and/or to donate money to the hospital. Izakaya will also have a special $8 cocktail, with $5 of each one sold being donated. There will also be special food items for sale with a similar donation on each.

