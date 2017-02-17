Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Second Fusion Taco

Celebrate Fusion Taco's new location with FREE tacos (while they last). Photo by Troy Fields

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings, from a hot new ramen house opening to a gumbo cook-off:

The 106th Celebration of Mardi Gras in Galveston

Friday through Sunday

23rd and Strand

Texas’s largest Mardi Gras celebration starts with more than three million beads, as partygoers hit the Strand for elaborate parades, headliner performances, family events, feasting and island-style Mardi Gras festivities. The festival will run Friday to Sunday through February 26, culminating with a party on Fat Tuesday, February 28. General admission starts at $16, with prices increasing day of.

VIBES by SI Swimsuit Festival VIP Event at The Post HTX

Friday, 7 p.m.

401 Franklin

Help celebrate the launch of the highly anticipated Sports Illustrated Swimsuit 2017 during the first night of the VIBES festival. The VIP event will offer signature dishes and demonstrations from award-winning chefs from around the country, including Hugh Acheson, Graham Elliot, Chris Shepherd, Terrence Gallivan, Seth Siegel-Gardner and Tyson Cole. In addition, eight-time SI Swimsuit model and Cravings cookbook author Chrissy Teigen will have her own booth, serving two of her original recipes — John’s Fried Chicken Wings with Spicy Honey Butter and a Frito Pie bar. VIP tickets are available for $150, plus fees (guests must be 21 and up).

Little Woodrow’s Annual Gumbo Cook-Off at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2306 Brazos

Spending a sunny afternoon on Little Woodrow’s on the patio is a good day as is, but when the Midtown powerhouse throws in a gumbo cook-off to boot, that good day becomes a great one. Stop by for gumbo samples and drink specials throughout the day.

Grand Opening Party at Fusion Taco

Sunday, noon to 4 p.m.

4706 North Main

Fusion Taco will be throwing a grand opening party to celebrate its new Heights location. Guests will enjoy celebratory treats, including drink specials and complimentary tacos from the original Fusion Taco truck, until supplies last (the rest of the fully packed taco menu will be priced at $3 per taco). Chef and owners Julia Sharaby and David Grossman will also unveil a brand-new taco at the event, and there will be a local DJ and a graffiti artist providing the entertainment. Karbach Brewery and Ambiente Wines will provide guests with additional tastings.

Speed Rack Texas at 215 Grove

Sunday, 3 p.m.

215 Grove

The sixth national tour of Speed Rack, the all-female speed-bartending competition that raises money for breast cancer charities, is making a stop in Houston. The event will bring together 19 of the best, brightest and fastest female bartenders in the region in the battle for Miss Speed Rack Texas. To date, Speed Rack has raised more than $500,000 for breast cancer charities in the U.S. and abroad. Tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door; and with a suggested donation, attendees can receive cocktails from premium sponsors.

