Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: A Tamale & Mole Brunch

EXPAND Celebrate one of Mexico’s fondest holiday traditions with a tamale and mole brunch buffet at Arnaldo Richards' Picos. Photo courtesy of Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

From a huge Mexican brunch buffet to a Midtown chili cook-off, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Massive Mole and Tamale Brunch Buffet at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos

Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

3601 Kirby

This special mole brunch will celebrate one of Mexico’s fondest holiday traditions and will emphasize Picos’ dedication to its culture. Guests can enjoy all the moles featured in the restaurant’s 12 days of mole special—including Oxtails in Chichilo and Chicken fore half in Mole Negro—along with more than a dozen assorted tamales and sides. Cost is $29 for adults and $20 for seniors.

Chili Cook-Off at Little Woodrow’s Midtown

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

2306 Brazos

Little Woodrow’s Midtown is hosting its annual chili competition, with all-day partying and the judging beginning at 6 p.m. The bar will be serving stellar beer options and craft cocktails over the course of this day-long event, during which the chili teams will provide samples to guests. Little Woodrow’s will also be awarding cash prizes and aprons to the winners.

Annual Wine Sale & Customer Appreciation at 13 Celsius

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

3000 Caroline

Celebrating ten years of unique wines, wine specials and wine tastings, 13 celsius has scoured the market to find the best wines to share with friends and family this holiday season. Customers will have an opportunity to sample a massive stable of amazing wines, decide which ones they like and purchase the retail wine at foolishly low prices. Featured vendors will also be selling specialties that make for great gifts, including delectable cheeses from Houston Dairymaids (also celebrating ten years), Weights + Measures' fresh-baked bread and Amaya Roasting Company's locally roasted coffee. The event and tasting is free.

Game Day Brunch Off at Third Coast

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

6550 Bertner (6th floor)

Third Coast, will be hosting a Game Day Brunch Off as Café Annie’s Robert Del Grande (representing the Houston Texans) and Restaurant Orsay’s Michael McKinney (representing the Jacksonville Jaguars) face off. Third Coast’s Jon Buchanan will be whipping up all the brunch necessities. The brunch includes mimosa and cost is $35 per person, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting the Houston Food Bank. Guests are welcome to stay through the end of the game.

Christmas with Krampus at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

Now at 8th Wonder Brewery, the second annual Christmas with Krampus party is the ultimate Sunday Funday. Get a picture taken with Santa, Krampus, and the Grinch, cheer on the Santa vs Krampus holiday smackdown presented by World of Wrestling, and get a taste of offerings from vendors, beer, and hot chocolate by donation. This is a free entry event and all ages are welcome.

