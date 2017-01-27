Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Artopia & The Karbach Cook Off

EXPAND Artopia combines culture, fashion, art amd music with complimentary food and drink. Photo by Lisandro Sanchez

From a five-year anniversary celebration to our annual Artopia, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

5-Year Anniversary Party at Buffalo Bayou Brewery

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5301 Nolda

The brewery is celebrating the 56 beers it has released in the past five years with a wild anniversary bash. Expect more than 30 varieties this year, including an "amazing, one of a kind, special beer," plus barbecue from the Blood Bros. BBQ crew and live music. Tickets are $20 for glassware and four 8-ounce pours or $35 for glassware and all-you-can-responsibly-drink.

Artopia at Winter Street Studios

Saturday, 8 to 11 p.m.

2101 Winter

Our annual evening of culture, fashion, art, music and food is here. The one-night Artopia event features live music, fashion shows, dance and theatrical performances, along with galleries filled with works from local artists, plus plenty of awesome food and drink. In addition, MasterMind Award winners will receive their $2,000 checks. General admission is $55 and includes all entertainment, complimentary drinks and food samples. VIP tickets are $85. All guests must be 21 and up.

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Saturday – Sunday

The Lunar New Year begins Saturday, January 28, and plenty of local establishments are joining in on the celebrations. Aces of Taste will be hosting a Lunar New Year Dinner featuring pop-up chef (and Houston Press contributor) Cuc Lam at a private venue in the Warehouse District from 7 to 10 p.m. The dinner event ($80 per person) includes two passed appetizers, two specialty cocktails, a four-course dinner, optional wine pairings, a Q&A with the chef, live DJ and gratuity for the staff. Ginger & Fork, 4705 Inker, will be celebrating with a special dinner, starting at 5 p.m. with a Lion Dance, on Saturday; and with a brunch on Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. and with a Lion Dance at 1 p.m. Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer G-140, will host a festive evening special supper for the Lunar New Year, beginning with a traditional Lion and Dragon Dance on the patio at 6:30 p.m. And be sure to check out our Lunar New Year Guide for even more options.

Wonder Bowl BBQ Showcase at 8th Wonder Brewery

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

2202 Dallas

The EaDo brewery is kicking off the week of Super Bowl festivities with barbecue and groovin' music. Eight of Houston’s favorite ‘q joints will be there, along with 8th Wonder’s tasty brews. No tickets are necessary; just show up and come hungry.

Karbach Cook Off at Lucky’s Pub Downtown

Sunday, noon to 8 p.m.

801 Saint Emanuel

This year’s The Robert Garner Firefighter Foundation Karbach Cook Off will be headlined by Aaron Lewis, Tracy Byrd and The Voice winner, Sundance Head. Tickets are limited, with options including a Cookoff and Concert Admission ($60), featuring entry to the cookoff, unlimited tastings, a commemorative firefighter glass, entry to the concert and three Karbach beers; Concert Admission ($50), featuring entry to the concert, three Karbach beers and a commemorative firefighter glass; and VIP Admission ($150), featuring premier front area seating for the concert, access to the private VIP lounge and bar, a commemorative glass, unlimited tastings, catered lunch, complimentary beer and liquor, and a commemorative VIP badge.

