menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bacon, Beer and Kolaches

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Saint Arnold and Hopdoddy Unite


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bacon, Beer and Kolaches

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 11:39 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Revival Market's kolache Saturday is only one of the reasons to rise and shine this weekend.EXPAND
Revival Market's kolache Saturday is only one of the reasons to rise and shine this weekend.
Photo courtesy of Revival Market
A A

From Saturday-only kolaches to a Labor Day burger-grilling session, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival at The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center
Friday through Sunday
7 Hope Boulevard

The seventh annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival is going down all weekend long. Beer geeks can get a taste of over 400 craft beers at events including the BrewMasters Friday Night Pub Crawl, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que, featuring pitmaster Patrick Feges of Feges Barbecue and Southern Goods. Tickets for the various events range in price from $25 to $85 and can be purchased at brewmastersbeerfest.com.  

International Bacon Day at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery
Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
3217 Montrose

Bacon fanatics should not hit the snooze button this International Bacon Day, because Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has created a superb bacon-heavy menu for the holiday. Get bacon pancakes, a bacon benedict and a bacon bloody Mary, the Boss Hog. Snooze will donate ten percent of sales from all restaurants to Slow Food USA, an organization that aims to inspire individuals and communities to change the world through food that is good, clean and fair for all. The restaurant has been packed every weekend since opening, so the earlier you show up, the better.

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market
Saturday, 8 a.m. until sold out
550 Heights

Kolache Saturday doesn’t happen at Revival Market often enough, but when it does, fans show up for it (usually before the doors even open). Offerings will include fig and ricotta, pear caramel, smoked sausage and cheddar, and house ham and Swiss. 

BuffBrew Luau at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.
Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.
5301 Nolda

Break out your Hawaiian shirt, dust off your grass skirt and say goodbye to summer with a BuffBrew Luau. Guests can sip from a lineup of 25 gnarly beers. Tickets can be purchased for $15, with glassware and four eight-ounce pours included; or for $30, with a Big Kahuna Wristband, glassware and all the beers you can responsibly drink included. Blood Bros. BBQ will be onsite smoking an entire pig, in true luau fashion.  

Burger Night at Eight Row Flint
Monday, noon
1039 Yale

Enjoy a whiskey-fueled holiday on Eight Row Flint's super chill patio. The icehouse is closing out its summer grilling series with a burger cookout, featuring eight-ounce Marble Ranch Texas Wagyu beef burgers topped with cheese and lettuce and served with potato salad for $12. Grilling starts at noon.

Bonus: For more dining options, see our Labor Day Dining Guide, featuring open restaurants and special events like Underbelly's Indoor Barbecue, with proceeds going to help the owners of Tacos Tierra Caliente.

Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Revival Market
More Info
More Info

550 Heights Blvd
Houston, TX 77007

713-880-8463

www.revivalmarket.com

miles
Underbelly
More Info
More Info

1100 Westheimer Rd.
Houston, TX 77006

713-528-9800

www.underbellyhouston.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >