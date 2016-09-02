Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bacon, Beer and Kolaches

EXPAND Revival Market's kolache Saturday is only one of the reasons to rise and shine this weekend. Photo courtesy of Revival Market

From Saturday-only kolaches to a Labor Day burger-grilling session, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival at The Moody Gardens Hotel, Spa and Convention Center

Friday through Sunday

7 Hope Boulevard

The seventh annual BrewMasters Craft Beer Festival is going down all weekend long. Beer geeks can get a taste of over 400 craft beers at events including the BrewMasters Friday Night Pub Crawl, Saturday’s BrewHaHa Grand Tasting and Sunday’s Brew-B-Que, featuring pitmaster Patrick Feges of Feges Barbecue and Southern Goods. Tickets for the various events range in price from $25 to $85 and can be purchased at brewmastersbeerfest.com.

International Bacon Day at Snooze, an A.M. Eatery

Saturday, 6:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

3217 Montrose

Bacon fanatics should not hit the snooze button this International Bacon Day, because Snooze, an A.M. Eatery has created a superb bacon-heavy menu for the holiday. Get bacon pancakes, a bacon benedict and a bacon bloody Mary, the Boss Hog. Snooze will donate ten percent of sales from all restaurants to Slow Food USA, an organization that aims to inspire individuals and communities to change the world through food that is good, clean and fair for all. The restaurant has been packed every weekend since opening, so the earlier you show up, the better.

Kolache Saturday at Revival Market

Saturday, 8 a.m. until sold out

550 Heights

Kolache Saturday doesn’t happen at Revival Market often enough, but when it does, fans show up for it (usually before the doors even open). Offerings will include fig and ricotta, pear caramel, smoked sausage and cheddar, and house ham and Swiss.

BuffBrew Luau at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co.

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.

5301 Nolda

Break out your Hawaiian shirt, dust off your grass skirt and say goodbye to summer with a BuffBrew Luau. Guests can sip from a lineup of 25 gnarly beers. Tickets can be purchased for $15, with glassware and four eight-ounce pours included; or for $30, with a Big Kahuna Wristband, glassware and all the beers you can responsibly drink included. Blood Bros. BBQ will be onsite smoking an entire pig, in true luau fashion.

Burger Night at Eight Row Flint

Monday, noon

1039 Yale

Enjoy a whiskey-fueled holiday on Eight Row Flint's super chill patio. The icehouse is closing out its summer grilling series with a burger cookout, featuring eight-ounce Marble Ranch Texas Wagyu beef burgers topped with cheese and lettuce and served with potato salad for $12. Grilling starts at noon.

Bonus: For more dining options, see our Labor Day Dining Guide, featuring open restaurants and special events like Underbelly's Indoor Barbecue, with proceeds going to help the owners of Tacos Tierra Caliente.

