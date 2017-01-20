Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Chili Quest & A Musical Brunch
From Yaga's annual chili and beer fest to a barrell bourbon tasting, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
Taste Barrell at Federal American Grill
Friday, 7 to 10 p.m.
510 Shepherd
Houston Whiskey Social will be hosting a Barrell Bourbon tasting, with Barrell Bourbon's Will Schragis there to showcase Barrell's lineup of Cask Strength glory. Tickets for the event are $50 per person, plus tax and gratuity and will include more than six different Barrell offerings. Email KHart@HoustonWhiskeySocial.com for tickets.
Yaga’s Chili Quest & Beer Fest at Galveston’s the Strand
Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
23rd and Strand
This year’s fiesta features the popular chili and expanded beer festival, plus live music, a 5K fun run/walk, a washer pitching tournament, a jackpot margarita contest, vendors and a historical strand merchant walk-about. Tickets start at $12 ($15 day of) for the chili tasting and $34 ($39 day of) for the beer tasting, with additional combo, tasting and VIP packages available.
B-52 Barrel Fest at B-52 Brewing
Saturday, noon to 7 p.m.
12470 Milroy
At the inaugural B-52 Barrel Fest, guests can taste over 30 different barrel-aged beers, aged in a variety of barrels including Bourbon, Brandy, Chardonnay and American Oak. Tickets are $45 for general admission and include admission, a souvenir glass and ten 4-ounce pours. Designated driver tickets are $15. Many offerings will also be available to purchase in bottles to-go, and all beers (some extremely rare) will be available on a first-come/first-serve basis.
Flip ‘n Patties Grand Opening at Lincoln Bar
Saturday, 1 to 8 p.m.
5110 Washington
Party with Flip ‘n Patties as it celebrates a partnership with Lincoln Bar. All are welcome to enjoy the FnP menu classics and some new off-menu authentic Filipino street foods. The Flip-Mobile will also be attending to serve the good ol ‘ fashion FnP classics. Guests can expect a photo booth, live DJ, games and free Lechon Kawali while supplies last.
Music Brunch at Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
3201 Louisiana
Chef Mark Holley is kicking off 2017 with a shakeup to his Sunday brunch, featuring the addition of vocalist extraordinaire Yvonne Washington. Guests can groove to soulful music as they enjoy a lineup of new dishes including a section of Oyster Shooters ($9); Cornish Hen & Waffles with pecan butter, fried quail egg and creamed mustard; and a new prix-fixe brunch menu offering guests a choice of an appetizer: Citrus-cured Salmon, Field Green Salad or Roasted Sweet Potato Bisque; and entrees, including Cornish Hen & Waffles ($32), Southern Egg Benedict ($31) and Eggs Rossini ($39); followed by a choice of desserts. The Lancelot Bar has also unveiled a couple of new eye-opening elixirs, including Holley's Original Bloody Mary Mix ($12), featuring a fresh or fried oyster; and the Well Latte Da ($10), the perfect caffeine most with bourbon, vanilla and cinnamon. Holley's will offer the music brunch every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. Call 713.491.2222 for reservations.
