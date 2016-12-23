Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Christmas & Hanukkah Treats

EXPAND Hit Steak 48 for Christmas Eve and enjoy Sandra Lee’s Texas Apple Streudel, available now through Super Bowl. Photo courtesy of Steak 48

From boozy movie screenings to holiday brunch, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Die Hard at Saint Arnold Brewery

Friday, 6 p.m.

2000 Lyons

Alamo Drafthouse Rolling Roadshow is rolling in to the Saint Arnold parking lot, with a showing of Die Hard beginning at 6 p.m. Bring a chair (and blanket!) and enjoy a bake sale, food menu and outdoor grilling during the movie, plus root beer floats with Fat Cat Creamery and an appearance from naughty Santa. The brewery will be open until 10 p.m.

Holiday Dining

Saturday – Sunday

Houston area restaurants are ready to serve up Christmas Eve, Hanukkah and Christmas Day feasts, from family-friendly brunches to elegant four-course meals. Check out our 2016 Holiday Dining Guide to see the full list.

A Very Camerata Christmas Eve at Camerata

Saturday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1830 Westheimer

Escape from the holiday hustle and bustle and unwind with wine, cider and Paulie’s cult favorite sugar cookies. The wine bar will be serving up several festive sips and bites during its Christmas Eve party, with half-off of the entire cider list, house-made mulled wine and Royal Tokaji at a fantastic discount. Classic Christmas films like Home Alone, Elf and The Muppet’s Christmas Carol will be shown on a projector starting at 7 p.m. And for last-minute shoppers, Camerata is offering 20 percent off almost any bottle of wine to those who bring in a Christmas ornament.

Bellaire Chanukah Festival in the Park at Bellaire Town Square

Sunday, 4 to 6 p.m.

7008 South Rice

Families are invited to enjoy Chanukah crafts, latkes and treats, inflatables, lion dance show and a Chinese dinner buffet in Bellaire Town Square. Family admission is $36 with dinner included. No membership or affliation necessary, all are welcome. RSVP online.

3rd Annual Black Christmas at Moon Tower Inn

Sunday, 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

3004 Canal

The cult favorite craft beer and weenie joint is offering locals the perfect way to escape family with its third annual Black Christmas. The sudworks will have a ton of huge beers to help take the edge off, with more than 35 beers above ten percent ABV. Guests can take pictures with Black Metal Santa on his Throne of Kegs and enjoy face-blasting metal from Thundertank from 9 to 10 p.m.

