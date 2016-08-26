Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Eat, Drink and Raise Money For Louisiana Flood Victims

Hit Harold's Tap Room for a Creole-style fundraiser for the Louisiana flood vicitims. Photo courtesy of Harold's Tap Room

Summer in Houston isn't over yet. This weekend's hottest food and drink happenings include a pub crawl that won't get rained out again, a fundraiser and some booze-forward good times. Here’s a look:

Grand Opening Party at Under the Radar Brewery

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

1506 Truxillo

Houston’s newest brewery has been hosting soft opening weekends, but it’s finally throwing down for a all-day grand opening party this Saturday. Guests can expect live music from multiple bands, popsicles, shaved ice and food from The Burger Joint and Deutscher Fleischwagen, Houston’s newest mobile German restaurant serving eats like beer-braised brats, pretzels and potato salad.

Saint Arnold North Heights Pub Crawl

Saturday, 5 to 9 p.m.

Due to Houston’s lovely subtropical climate, this event was rescheduled from last week. This Saturday, Houston’s oldest brewery is bringing its fan-favorite pub crawl to the North Heights. Start at Southern Goods, 632 West 19th, to pick up your ticket at 5 p.m. Then move on to Hubcap Grill, 1133 West 19th, The Boot, 1206 West 20th and Big Star Bar, 1005 West 19th, in any order before finishing the night at Cedar Creek, 1034 West 20th, at 9 p.m. Those who complete the crawl will find a commemorative pint glass and eternal glory there. Fine, maybe not the eternal glory part.

Street Tacos and Wine at Beckrew Wine House

Saturday, 5 to 11:30 p.m.

2409 West Alabama

Hit this chic wine bar for a night of authentic tacos and housemade sides. The wine team has hand-selected an assortment of wines that enhances the flavors of traditional Mexican cuisine. RSVP at 713-526-2242 or info@beckrew.com.

Zydeco and Creole Cuisine Fundraiser for Louisiana Flood Victims at Harold’s Tap Room

Saturday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

350 West 19th

Harold's chef Antoine Ware is from Louisiana, so he and the entire Harold's team wants to do their part in raising funds for the victims of the recent floods in Colyell and Livingston Parish. This Saturday, the team is throwing a benefit fundraiser in the tap room. Entrance costs $45 per person and will include a $10 donation to the American Red Cross, with emphasis on the Colyell and Livingston Parish regions of Louisiana, plus live music from Zydeco Dots, two drink tickets for beer, wine or a Creole cocktail, and small bites including shrimp étouffée balls, homemade Biscuits with ham and pimento cheese, assorted pizzas and jerk wings.

Staycation Party & Kar-B-Que at Cottonwood

Sunday, noon

3422 North Shepherd

Celebrate Sunday Funday with Karbach and Cottonwood. The brewery and bar, respectively, will be combining forces for a Kar-B-Que featuring a rare beer tapping, live music by Wrenfro, a prize wheel, an adult water slide (to keep you cool) and a pig roast (to keep you full).

