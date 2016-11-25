Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Friendsgiving & A Shuck for a Buck

EXPAND Get a "shuck for a buck" and other great Black Friday deals. Photo courtesy of Landry's Inc.

From a post-Thanksgiving "detox and retox" to an annual "foamraiser," here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Black Friday Deals

Friday

Skip the holiday shopping (or at least take a break) and hit these local spots for some tasty Black Friday deals. The Oceanaire Seafood Room, 5061 Westheimer, is offering chef’s select oysters for $1 and happy hour specials all day in the bar area. The Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer, is opening at 10 a.m., offering brunch and great deals on rare cellar picks, from 2015 Firestone Walker Sucaba to Saint Arnold Bishop Barrel selections. Pass & Provisions, 807 Taft, is offering 10 percent off any gift card purchase during lunch on Friday. All three Molina’s Cantina locations, 7901 Westheimer, 4720 Washington, 3801 Bellaire, will be offering $5 Molina’s margaritas all day long. Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers locations, 3501 West Holcombe, 1335 Lake Woodlands, 10403 Katy, will be offering BOGO burger deal with proof of retail receipt dated November 25; the offer is only valid on Friday with a $9 maximum purchase. And Friday through Monday at all Pollo Tropical locations, guests can get buy one, get one free small TropiChop bowls.

Yoga & Hops Turkey Detox at 8th Wonder Brewery

Saturday, 10 a.m.

2202 Dallas

Work off that bird and stuffing at this Turkey Detox and Beer Retox event, where the whole taproom will be open to participants before the brewery itself opens. The one hour yoga class will be followed by gobbling up some fresh, tasty craft brew. Tickets are $20 and include the class and one beer token. Other pricing packages are available.

Friendsgiving at Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company

Saturday, 6 to 9 p.m.,

5301 Nolda

Buffalo Bayou Brewing Company is offering a refuge from family time with a Friendsgiving celebration. Guests can sip on unique brews alongside live music and smoked meats (for purchase) from RDQ BBQ truck, with all of the truck’s proceeds benefiting Support Heart. Ticket options include $15 tickets with glassware and four 8-ounce pours; and $25 with glassware and all the beer you can responsibly drink.

Houston Scotch and Cigar Festival at BH Ranch Event Center

Saturday, 7 to 10 p.m.

14149 Player

The Houston Scotch and Cigar Festival offers a unique opportunity for cigar and scotch lovers to meet and celebrate the pleasures of smoking fine, premium handmade cigars alongside several types of single malt scotches. Not only will there be an array of elixirs, there will also be seminars lead by distillers and the experts responsible for creating such delicious libations. Live country, alternative, jazz and other genre bands are also part of the scheduled entertainment, and local restaurants will be in attendance providing food samples. Tickets start at $65.

Saint Arnold Foamraiser at The Orange Show

Saturday, 7 to 11 p.m.

2401 Munger

Every year, Saint Arnold Brewery teams up with the Orange Show Center for Visionary Art for a Foamraiser, an evening of music, art and beer. The event is a great opportunity to hang out at the one-of-a-kind Orange Show Monument, while supporting its preservation and sipping on a few special beers. Bishop’s Barrel No. 14 will be on draft and—because it’s The Orange Show—Houston’s oldest craft brewery will be tapping a cask of Art Car IPA with Orange Peel. Guests can also expect food trucks, adult crafts and performances from Walker Lukens and Vodi. Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.

