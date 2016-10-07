Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Free Killen's Burgers

EXPAND A juicy (and free!) Killen's Burger awaits. Photo by Kimberly Park

From Greek gyros to FREE burgers, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

The Original Greek Festival at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral

Friday – Sunday; 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday

3511 Yoakum

Now in its 50th year, the Original Greek Festival is as lively as ever, with authentic music and dancing, a bustling market, and handmade Greek eats for all. Guests can feast on souvlaki, patsitsio, spanakopita and baklava while sipping Greek wines. Entry is $5 per adult and free for children 12 and under (entry is also free on Friday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.).

Oktoberfest at King’s Biergarten

Friday – Sunday, 5 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. Sunday

1329 East Broadway

Beer lovers can enjoy a German-meets-Texas-style Oktoberfest celebration at King’s Biergarten. The massive three-day extravaganza, starting with the ceremonial keg tapping on Friday, will be packed with a huge Oktoberfest tent, eats such as pretzels, brats and sliders, delicious German “bier” and entertainment for the whole family to enjoy. Tickets are available for $10, with VIP packages also available.

Free Burgers at Killen’s Burgers

Saturday, 11 a.m.

2804 South Main

To thank customers for putting up with the commotion around Killen’s Burgers opening earlier this year, chef Ronnie Killen will be offering up 3,000 pounds of beef. Free beef, that is. Killen will be giving away one free 5-ounce burger per customer (and some beer, too) from 11 a.m. on. The burger will be served on a Martin potato bun with American cheese, Killen's sauce, lettuce, tomato and pickles, with no customization allowed to help feed customers quickly and efficiently.

HOUBBQ Collective Charity Tailgate at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

1039 Yale

The HOUBBQ Collective is throwing down a tailgate fundraiser in support of chef Ryan Pera’s cycling team (featuring ten staff members from Agricole Hospitality restaurants), which will be riding 100 miles to raise funds for No Kid Hungry later this month. Pera will be cooking a whole hog, and Terrence Gallivan, Seth-Siegel Gardner and Chris Shepherd will be barbecuing, Texas-style, with smoked beef ribs, Hill Country-style sausage, smoked beef shoulder and sides. Guests can support No Kid Hungry by purchasing the full plate, sold online prior to the event for $45 through Friday, October 7, or at the door for $50. Barbecue enthusiasts wanting to participate in the overnight smoking experience are encouraged to visit Eight Row Flint for a reverse happy hour on Saturday, October 8, as Pera and his team get the hog going and feature $3 beers and $5 margaritas from 9 p.m. to midnight.

“The Depressed Cake Shop” at Paulie’s and Camerata

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

1834 Westheimer

Jody Stevens of Jodycakes will be hosting this 3rd annual grey-colored bake sale and cake raffle to fight depression, with 100 percent of the proceeds going to The Montrose Center, a community organization that provides behavioral health and prevention services. Bake sale participants will get a rare chance to buy one-of- a-kind items from Jodycakes, Triniti, Killens, KUU, Coltivare (Agricole Hospitality Group), PaxAmericana, Union Kitchen, Helen Greek Restaurant, Phoenicia and many more; with each cake design conceived uniquely for this event. The goods will be available by raffle on the day of the event. and there will also be complimentary Greyhound cocktails and light bites.

