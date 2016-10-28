Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Get Ready for Halloweekend

Koagie Hots is just one of the food trucks that will be at The Montrose Crawl. Photo by Mai Pham

From Halloween crawls to a farm-to-fork Sunday supper, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

King’s Kolache Pop-up # 3 at King’s Biergarten

Saturday, 8 to 11 a.m. (or until sold out)

King's is taking its best wursts and turning them into kolache for the third kolache pop-up. Alongside traditional fruit varieties, feast on kolache filled with stuffings like three cheeses and smoked Polish sausage, spicy Kielbasa and cheddar, and wild boar, blueberries, Merlot and brie.

Houston Egyptian Festival at Discovery Green

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

1500 McKinney

The first annual Houston Egyptian Festival features Egyptian fare from Phoenicia Specialty Foods, brews from 8th Wonder, Arabic and Egyptian singers, belly dancing shows and lessons, Egyptian merch and exotic camels. Feast on chicken and beef shawarma, falafel, grape leaves and coconut basbousa. Tickets are $10 for adults and free for children 12 and under, with food and beer available for purchase on site.

The Montrose Crawl

Saturday, 6 p.m. to midnight

Now in its tenth year, Montrose’s very own Halloween Pub Crawl—dubbed “Vampire Mardi Gras” and “Satan’s Fourth of July”—has become a cult classic. The night combines a traditional pub crawl with the spirit of trick-or-treating, as costumed party-goers make their way through 12 restaurants and bars between Dunlavy and Montrose on Westheimer—including Poison Girl, 1641 Westheimer, Stone's Throw, 1417 Westheimer, and Hay Merchant, 1100 Westheimer—with a final stop at Slick Willie’s, 1200 Westheimer, for the costume contest finals at midnight. As always, there’ll be no covers and no tickets, with drink specials running all night long and special appearances by the The Burger Joint, Golden Grill, and Koagie Hots. A portion of drink sales during the Crawl will be donated to the Houston Area Women’s Center.

Heights Fright Night Part II

Saturday, 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Eight northern Heights bars—including Big Star Bar, 1005 West 19th, D&T Drive Inn, 1307 Enid, Eureka Heights Brew Co, 941 West 18th, Johnny’s Gold Brick, 2518 Yale, Lei Low Bar, 6412 North Main, re:HAB Bar On The Bayou, 1658 Enid, Southern Goods, 632 West 19th, and Town In City Brewing Company, 1125 West Cavalcade—are back for another epic Halloween Fright Night. Complimentary shuttles will run continuously between the bars from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. Guests are invited to get into costume and enjoy drink deals and Halloween happenings, and those who hit all eight stops will receive a special treat.

Sunday Supper at Weights + Measures

Sunday, 6 to 9 p.m.

2808 Caroline

This farm to fork fundraiser for Urban Harvest invites guests to experience one-of-a-kind dishes as Houston's top chefs partner with local farmers to create a fresh, seasonal supper. The lineup brings together chef Richard Kaplan of Weights + Measures with contributing chefs Graham LaBorde of Bernadine's, Peter Garcia of El Meson, Bobby Matos of State of Grace, Soren Pedersen and Kevin Naderi of Roost. Tickets are $150 per person for dinner and drinks, including gratuity.

