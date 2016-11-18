Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Ghetto Dinner & A BBQ Throwdown

Get a taste of Pappa Charlie’s Barbeque at the annual Houston BBQ Throwdown. Photo by Troy Fields

From a pop-up dinner featuring two fan-favorite chefs to a holiday wine sale, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Beaujolais Nouveau Release at Hunky-Dory Tavern

Saturday, 1 to 3 p.m.

1801 North Shepherd

Beaujolais nouveau—a red wine made from Gamay grapes produced in the Beaujolais region of France—is the most popular vin de primeur, fermented for just a few weeks before being released for sale on the third Thursday of November. This Saturday, Hunky Dory will be pairing the wine with live jazz and light bites and from chef Richard Knight at its Party on the Patio. Cost is $35 per person.

Grand Opening Party at The Blind Pig

Saturday, 3 p.m.

11920 Westheimer

One of Houston’s newest gastropubs will be celebrating its grand opening with an all day party, featuring a $10 sandwich buffet with samples of all chef Scott Welle’s gourmet creations (think peacemaker po’boys, drunken reubens and torta cubanas), plus $3 draft beer and $2 signature shots.

Ghetto Dinner! at Ladybird’s

Saturday, 6 to 11 p.m.

5519 Allen

Chefs Adam Dorris of Pax Americana and Anthony Calleo of Pi Pizza will be joining forces for the return of a fan favorite pop-up, the Ghetto Dinner. The menu includes Togarashi Spiced Pork Rib Fried Pie ($8), Fire Dome Roasted Lamb Sandwich ($12) and the Big Feast Plate, with Fire Dome Roasted Free Range Chicken, Whole Roasted Pork Hash, Butternut Squash, Smoked Pork Sausage Kolache and a Sanguinaccio Doughnut courtesy of Morningstar ($25). Guests can also expect live music by Finnegan Fire Moth Stone Free (A Jimi Hendrix Experience) beginning at 8:30 p.m. The event will Benefit the City Wide Club Thanksgiving Big Super Feast. Donations (canned goods, blankets, winter coats, etc.) are welcome.

2016 Houston BBQ Throwdown at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 1 to 4 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The Houston Barbecue Festival and Saint Arnold Brewing Company have teamed up for this second annual barbecue throwdown, as 14 of Houston's hottest pitmasters compete to create the next great barbecue dish that represents Houston-style barbecue, in all its diverse, Mutt City glory. Ticket holders will be able to sample each of the barbecue competition entries while sipping Saint Arnold beer, with participants including Blood Bros. BBQ, Brooks’ Place BBQ ( the Judge's winner from 2015), The Brisket House, Corkscrew BBQ (the People's Choice winner from 2015), and Feges BBQ, among others. A limited number of tickets ($60) will be sold in advance only and not at the door.

3rd Annual Holiday Wine Sale at Camerata

Sunday, 2 to 6 p.m.

1834 Westheimer

Camerata is bringing back its annual wine sale, featuring hand-chosen bottles—some of which are not even on its extensive wine list—at retail price. To ensure guests make the best choice, various wine distributors will be on-site offering tasting notes as well as samplings of wines before purchasing. Designed to be a sip and stroll, the neighborhood wine be will be offering tasting cards so that guests may mark their favorites and decide purchases before departing. Cheese and salumi boards will be set out for guests to nibble on while shopping. The event is free to attend.

