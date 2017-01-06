Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Lobster Friday & a First Brunch

EXPAND It's the first Lobster Friday of the 2017 at Bernie’s Burger Bus. Photo by Kimberly Park

Hope you're not sticking to that New Year's diet too long, because here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Lobster Friday at Bernie’s Burger Bus

Friday

5407 Bellaire; 2643 Commercial Center

Stop by Bernie’s Burger Bus in Bellaire or Katy to chow down on succulent morsels of lobster, either piled into a buttered and toasted bun or over lobster poutine fries. The special will be available at lunch and dinner until the goods are gone.

Galveston Restaurant Week

Saturday – Sunday, January 22

The sixth annual Galveston Restaurant Week brings Galveston Island's vibrant food scene to life for two full weeks, with participating restaurants including local favorites like Benno's on the Beach, 1200 Seawall; Galvez Bar & Grill, 2024 Seawall; Number 13 Prime Steak & Seafood, 7809 Broadway; and Porch Cafe, 1625 East Beach.New this year, two and/or three-course dinners will be priced between $20 to $35; and two-course lunches, breakfasts and brunches will cost between $10 to $20.

Blues & BBQ at Southern Goods

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

632 West 19th

Spend the day with blues and barbecue, as Patrick Feges serves up some whole hog along with his award-winning smoked meats and John Egan sings the blues on Southern Goods’ back patio.

First Brunch Service at Kitchen 713

Saturday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

4601 Washington

Be the envy of everyone on Instagram at the first brunch service from the recently re-opened Kitchen 713. The newer, bigger location is still helmed by chefs James Haywood and Ross Coleman, so guests can expect the same crave-worthy Southern food kissed with global influences. Nosh on fat and buttery Biscuits & Gravy, made with housemade jalapeño and green onion breakfast sausage, and topped with a fried egg, tasso gravy and crispy-fried onions; or the Hoecake With House-Cured Salmon, a play on bagels and lox that includes labne (strained Greek yogurt), za'atar (a Middle Eastern spice blend), fried capers, preserved lemon, diced shallots and dill. Bonus: Until the restaurant’s mixed beverage permit is approved, it will be operating as BYOB (and not for long).

The “Blind 50” Competition at Anvil

Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.

1424 Westheimer

Spirit enthusiasts won’t want to miss as 30 entrants attempt the final step in Anvil’s grueling, months-long training program. Competitors will compete in a first round with 20 pours selected from a list of 80 spirits and liqueurs, and eight to ten finalists will advance to a more difficult final round with ten additional pours. At the conclusion of the event, while all results are being tabulated, the entire bar—participants and bar guests—will attempt to set a “world record” for the largest Ramos gin fizz. Guests are encouraged to bring two shakers (one for each hand) and be prepared to shake for ten minutes as a group, then strain their Ramos gin fizzes into a single gigantic glass vessel, which will be topped with soda.

