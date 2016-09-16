Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: National Cheeseburger Day

EXPAND Celebrate National Cheeseburger Day with $5 select burgers at Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers. Photo courtesy of Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

Here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings, including a champagne tour and an Oktoberfest celebration:

A Veuve Clicquot Journey

Friday – Sunday

This traveling Champagne Pop-Up has made its way to Houston. The tour begins Friday, as Veuve Clicquot kicks things of at Hotel ZaZa, 5701 Main, from 4 to 7 p.m. Guests can enjoy expertly crafted food pairings, games and a bar fully stocked with Veuve Clicquot champagne. On Saturday, Lee’s Fried Chicken and Donuts, 601 Heights, will be offering food pairings from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Brasserie 19, 1962 West Gray, closes out the celebration on Sunday, by offering Clicquot Yellow Label available by-the-bottle for $48 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

75th Anniversary Fiesta at Molina’s Cantina

Saturday

7901 Westheimer, 3801 Bellaire, 4720 Washington Avenue

Molina's Cantina has been celebrating its 75th anniversary all week long, and is closing out on Saturday with fiestas at all three locations. The celebrations will feature mariachi bands, complimentary appetizers, drink specials and prize giveaways, from 1 to 4 p.m. at 7901 Westheimer, 3 to 6 p.m. at 3801 Bellaire, and 5 to 8 p.m. at 4720 Washington. On Friday, guests can stop in for food and drink specials, tequila tastings, and a random 75 percent off a 1941 signature menu item during a random 75 minutes of the day.

Oktoberfest at Southern Star Brewing Company

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

3525 North Frazier

Oktoberfest is the time to break out those lederhosen, just in time for Southern Star’s annual celebration. The true German-style party will feature the brewery’s Oktoberfest beer, live music, German eats, games and fun for all. Tickets are $15 and include a special stein (while supplies last) along with three beers.

National Cheeseburger Day at Jerry Built Homegrown Burgers

Sunday, all day

3501 West Holcombe, 1335 Lake Woodlands, 10403 Katy Freeway

All three locations will be celebrating National Cheeseburger Day with two $5 cheeseburger specials. Guests can get the Classic Cheeseburger, or the Jerry’s Cheeseburger, made with grilled onions and a special house sauce that's a blend of ketchup, Duke's mayonnaise and Wickles Pickles relish, for just a Lincoln. Fancy-burger lovers can also honor the day by checking out our list of the 10 Best Burgers to Dine for in Houston.

Two Year Anniversary at Public Services Wine & Whisky

Sunday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

202 Travis

Public Services will be celebrating turning two years old with a lavish party featuring special pricing on all spirits and on selected wines out of large formats. Chef Justin Yu will be cooking up tater tot casserole to enjoy alongside a special art installation by Marcella Arreaga and a bespoke, lit playlist chosen by Christian Tellez, and pours straight from a porrón. In honor of the occasion, the entire staff will be sporting their first special uniform: Adidas tracksuits.

