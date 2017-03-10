Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Noodles, Brews And Margaritas

EXPAND Experience over 20 margarita flavors at the Woodlands Margarita Festival. Photo by Alan Levine

From $5 noodles to a beer-fueled fish fry, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National “Eat Your Noodles Day” at Izakaya

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (depending on demand)

318 Gray

Izakaya recently debuted its new ramen menu, with a total of six choices including the Mexican-inspired Menudo Ramen and jazzed-up Mazemen (with chicken, mushrooms and brandy-cured foie gras). While prices normally run from $12 to $14 per serving, the restaurant will be celebrating National “Eat Your Noodles Day” by dropping the price of each ramen to $5.

Krewe of Cajuns & Cowboys 12th Annual Spring Crawfish Boil at Irish Cowboy

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

2300 Louisiana

Held at Midtown party spot Irish Cowboy, this annual springtime crawfish boil benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and include free crawfish and beer while supplies last. Tito's Vodka will also be donating $1 for every Tito's drink ordered at the bar.

Woodlands Margarita Festival at Town Green Park

Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.

2099 Lake Robbins

Head to the Woodlands for a tequila-kissed day of fun. The Woodlands Margarita Festival offers over 15 margarita flavors, a Best Margarita Competition, Tour de Tequilas tasting and plenty of festival eats. General admission is $40 ($55 day of) and includes six drink tickets, samplings, and a souvenir cup, with VIP options available.

9 Year Anniversary Party at Southern Star Brewery

Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.

3525 North Frazier

Celebrate nine years of beers at Southern Star Brewing Company. The first 500 folks will receive a specialty 9th Anniversary pint glass and three beer tickets for $20. Guests can expect live music on the biergarten stage and a lineup of food trucks, including KAOW Kajun Asian On Wheels, El Guajillo Food Truck and KNE BBQ.

Ballast Point Fish Fry at Southern Goods

Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight

632 West 19th

Southern Goods has teamed up with Ballast Point Brewing Company for a special Fish Fry. Guests can nosh on $15 baskets of fried fish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw while enjoying Ballast Point brews, from Bonito Blonde Ale and Sea Rose Tart Cherry Wheat to Manta Ray Double IPA and Coconut Victory. The John Egan Band will be rocking out in the backyard from 7 to 10 p.m.

