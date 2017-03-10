menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Noodles, Brews And Margaritas

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Celebrate Lent with Fish Fridays


Friday, March 10, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Experience over 20 margarita flavors at the Woodlands Margarita Festival.
Photo by Alan Levine
From $5 noodles to a beer-fueled fish fry, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National “Eat Your Noodles Day” at Izakaya
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (depending on demand)
318 Gray

Izakaya recently debuted its new ramen menu, with a total of six choices including the Mexican-inspired Menudo Ramen and jazzed-up Mazemen (with chicken, mushrooms and brandy-cured foie gras). While prices normally run from $12 to $14 per serving, the restaurant will be celebrating National “Eat Your Noodles Day” by dropping the price of each ramen to $5.

Krewe of Cajuns & Cowboys 12th Annual Spring Crawfish Boil at Irish Cowboy
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2300 Louisiana

Held at Midtown party spot Irish Cowboy, this annual springtime crawfish boil benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and include free crawfish and beer while supplies last. Tito's Vodka will also be donating $1 for every Tito's drink ordered at the bar.

Woodlands Margarita Festival at Town Green Park
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
2099 Lake Robbins

Head to the Woodlands for a tequila-kissed day of fun. The Woodlands Margarita Festival offers over 15 margarita flavors, a Best Margarita Competition, Tour de Tequilas tasting and plenty of festival eats. General admission is $40 ($55 day of) and includes six drink tickets, samplings, and a souvenir cup, with VIP options available.

9 Year Anniversary Party at Southern Star Brewery
Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
3525 North Frazier

Celebrate nine years of beers at Southern Star Brewing Company. The first 500 folks will receive a specialty 9th Anniversary pint glass and three beer tickets for $20. Guests can expect live music on the biergarten stage and a lineup of food trucks, including KAOW Kajun Asian On Wheels, El Guajillo Food Truck and KNE BBQ.

Ballast Point Fish Fry at Southern Goods
Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
632 West 19th

Southern Goods has teamed up with Ballast Point Brewing Company for a special Fish Fry. Guests can nosh on $15 baskets of fried fish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw while enjoying Ballast Point brews, from Bonito Blonde Ale and Sea Rose Tart Cherry Wheat to Manta Ray Double IPA and Coconut Victory. The John Egan Band will be rocking out in the backyard from 7 to 10 p.m.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Related Locations

miles
Southern Star Brewing Company
More Info
More Info

3525 N Frazier
Conroe, TX 77303

936-441-2739

southernstarbrewing.com

miles
Izakaya
More Info
More Info

318 Gray
Houston, TX 77002

713-527-8988

houstonizakaya.com

miles
Irish Cowboy
More Info
More Info

2300 Louisiana St
Houston, TX 77006

713-900-2500

miles
Southern Goods
More Info
More Info

632 W. 19th St.
Houston, TX 77008

346-980-8152

