Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Noodles, Brews And Margaritas
Experience over 20 margarita flavors at the Woodlands Margarita Festival.
From $5 noodles to a beer-fueled fish fry, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
National “Eat Your Noodles Day” at Izakaya
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. (depending on demand)
318 Gray
Izakaya recently debuted its new ramen menu, with a total of six choices including the Mexican-inspired Menudo Ramen and jazzed-up Mazemen (with chicken, mushrooms and brandy-cured foie gras). While prices normally run from $12 to $14 per serving, the restaurant will be celebrating National “Eat Your Noodles Day” by dropping the price of each ramen to $5.
Krewe of Cajuns & Cowboys 12th Annual Spring Crawfish Boil at Irish Cowboy
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
2300 Louisiana
Held at Midtown party spot Irish Cowboy, this annual springtime crawfish boil benefits the Texas Children’s Hospital. Tickets are $25 in advance or $30 at the door, and include free crawfish and beer while supplies last. Tito's Vodka will also be donating $1 for every Tito's drink ordered at the bar.
Woodlands Margarita Festival at Town Green Park
Saturday, noon to 8 p.m.
2099 Lake Robbins
Head to the Woodlands for a tequila-kissed day of fun. The Woodlands Margarita Festival offers over 15 margarita flavors, a Best Margarita Competition, Tour de Tequilas tasting and plenty of festival eats. General admission is $40 ($55 day of) and includes six drink tickets, samplings, and a souvenir cup, with VIP options available.
9 Year Anniversary Party at Southern Star Brewery
Saturday, 4 to 10 p.m.
3525 North Frazier
Celebrate nine years of beers at Southern Star Brewing Company. The first 500 folks will receive a specialty 9th Anniversary pint glass and three beer tickets for $20. Guests can expect live music on the biergarten stage and a lineup of food trucks, including KAOW Kajun Asian On Wheels, El Guajillo Food Truck and KNE BBQ.
Ballast Point Fish Fry at Southern Goods
Saturday, 5 p.m. to midnight
632 West 19th
Southern Goods has teamed up with Ballast Point Brewing Company for a special Fish Fry. Guests can nosh on $15 baskets of fried fish, hush puppies, fries and coleslaw while enjoying Ballast Point brews, from Bonito Blonde Ale and Sea Rose Tart Cherry Wheat to Manta Ray Double IPA and Coconut Victory. The John Egan Band will be rocking out in the backyard from 7 to 10 p.m.
