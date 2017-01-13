Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: PJ and Apple Stoops Are Back

Former Foreign Correspondents' chefs PJ and Apple Stoops will be hosting a new, Thai-inspired pop-up series at Ladybird's. Photo by Chuck Cook

From a Thai-inspired pop-up to a fruit tree sale, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Community Breakfast at Pondicheri

Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon

2800 Kirby

Pondicheri’s our first Community Breakfast of 2017 will benefit She Has Hope, an organization that rescues and rehabilitates human trafficking survivors in Nepal, Uganda and the Philippines with the goal of restoring them to a life full of hope. The restaurant will donate 50 percent of breakfast proceeds to the nonprofit, and handmade can be purchased online and will be for sale in the Bake Lab.

Urban Harvest Fruit Tree Sale at Rice University (Greenbriar Lot)

Saturday, January 14, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (or until sold out)

5600 Greenbriar

Now in its 17th year, Urban Harvest hosts the largest single-day fruit tree sale in the country. Explore more than 100 varieties and thousands of fruit trees that are acclimated to Houston’s climate and soil.

SpindleTap Chili Cook Off at SpindleTap Brewery

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

10622 Hirsch

Chili season is upon us, so SpindleTap will be hosting a Chili Cook Off, featuring $20 team entry fees, cash prizes and free general admission for tasters. Email info@spindletap.com or call to register and get more information.

Beats + BBQ + Brews at Axelrad Beer Garden

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

1517 Alabama

Beginning this month and returning the second Saturday of each month, Blood Bros. BBQ’s monthly Beats + BBQ + Brews event will be moving to Axelrad Beer Garden. Get smoked 44 Farms chuck ribs and beef brisket, pork ribs, smoked boudin, Black Hill Meats sausage sandwiches and roasted creamed corn.

Sap Sap: A Pop-Up at Ladybird’s

Sunday, noon to 10 p.m.

5519 Allen

Foreign Correspondents may have shuttered, but Apple and PJ Stoops aren’t going anywhere. The chefs have announced a new pop-up series called "Sap Sap," where they will explore regional Thai flavors with American and Latin American influences. Expect curries, noodles, stir-fry and seafood. According to the Chron, the Sap Sap events are produced by Loving Cup Hospitality, the restaurant group operating Ladybird's and the soon-to-open Presidio, with partners Charles Bishop, Adam Dorris and Taylor Lee. Dorris hopes the events will occur every other week.

