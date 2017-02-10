menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Pop-Ups, Beer & Chocolate

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Bourbon, Bacon & Chocolate


Friday, February 10, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
The Dunlavy's chandelier-lit space makes a perfect happy hour setting.
Photo by Phaedra Cook
From beer and cheese tastings to beer and chocolate tastings, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Pop-Up Happy Hour at The Dunlavy
Friday, 2 to 8 p.m.
3422 Allen

On select days when the The Dunlavy isn’t hosting private events, it opens itself for pop-up happy hours. Hit the beautiful glasshouse on the bayou for specials on boutique wines, cocktails and bar bites— from cranberry Moscow mules to assorted cheese boards.

Houstonia Gumbo Smackdown at Sugar Land Town Square
Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.
2711 Plaza

The city’s finest chefs will compete for the title of Best Gumbo at Houstonia Magazine’s 4th Annual Gumbo Smackdown. Taste gumbo from hotspots like Beaver's, Bernie's Burger Bus, Floyd's Cajun Seafood, Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar and Peli Peli. Tickets ($40 in advance, $45 day of) include unlimited food and drink.

Beer & Chocolate Tasting at The Ginger Man
Saturday, 3 p.m.
5607 Morningside

Explore the dynamic relationship between two classic indulgences, as eight different beers are paired with eight chocolate partners. Tickets are available at the pub for $40 while supplies last.

Artisan Chocolate Making Class at Cacao & Cardamom
Sunday, 2 to 5 p.m.
5000 Westheimer

Couples are invited to craft artisan chocolates with acclaimed chocolatier and owner of Cacao & Cardamom, Annie Rupani. After learning a little bit about the history of cacao and a tasting of single origin chocolates, guests will be creating three different kinds of chocolate bonbons, one set of truffles and one set of custom mendiants to take home ($195 per couple). C&C will also be providing sparkling wine and chocolate snacks. Seats are limited. Reserve a spot online or contact Cacao & Cardamom at 281-501-3567 or info@cacaoandcardamom.com.

Valentine’s Day Beer & Cheese Pairing at Saint Arnold Brewery
Sunday, 3 to 5 p.m.
2000 Lyons

Saint Arnold Brewing Co. will be hosting a romantic Beer & Cheese Pairing for Valentine’s Day. For $25 per person, guests can enjoy Saint Arnold’s handcrafted beers paired with Texas-made cheeses selected and brought by the Houston Dairymaids. A few of the cheesemakers will be on hand to discuss the cheeses, and Saint Arnold will be talking about the beers.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
©2017 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

