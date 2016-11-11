Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Sanctuari Bar Turns Two

EXPAND Help Sanctuari Bar celebrate two years of success. Photo by Quy Tran

From a second birthday to a wine extravaganza, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Two-Year Anniversary Party at Sanctuari Bar

Friday, 4 to 11 p.m.

2815 South Shepherd

Sanctuari Bar is celebrating its two-year anniversary with an all-night party, featuring limited-release cocktails and guest appearances from several of the bar’s original staff members. Beverage director Aki Hagio — who rejoined Sanctuari in October after a year with the Treadsack group at Foreign Correspondents and Canard — will welcome back several of her former colleagues as special guests for the night, including Moving Sidewalk’s Leslie Krockenberger, Deep Eddy Vodka’s Kris Sowell and Reggie Tucker. The menu for the evening will feature an original cocktail from each of the former staff members, to be prepared by Hagio and her staff along with several of Sanctuari Bar’s greatest hits, including the Smoking Jacket (unpeated Scotch, white port, génépy, apple bitters) and Reginald’s Southern Mai Tai (bonded rye, dry curaçao, lime and Angostura bitters, house cinnamon pecan orgeat). Triniti pastry chef Caroline Ramirez also will be preparing a special birthday cake dessert for the occasion.

Negative Space Release Party at 11 Below Brewing Company

Friday, 5 to 10 p.m.

6820 Bourgeois

11 Below will be releasing its seasonal batch of chocolate milk stout, which is being canned for the first time ever. Doors/taps open at 5 p.m., with both Negative Space 2015 and 2016 on tap along with a few variations of the new 2016 batch. The event is open to the public and a food truck will be at the brewery to feed your belly. Guests can also expect a raffle, with proceeds going to Folds of Honor.

13th Annual Houston Cellar Classic at The Tasting Room in Uptown Park

Saturday, 1 to 5 p.m.

1101 Uptown Park

Wine lovers won’t want to miss the 13th annual Houston Cellar Classic. The tasting event will feature more than 100 wines from around the world spanning the 40,000 square feet of tented area, live music from The Revelators and a variety of food from Houston’s top chefs. There will also be a culinary throwdown, with participants including Peli Peli, Karbach, Dish Society, True Foods Kitchen, Slow Dough Bread Co., Songkran and Ristorante Cavour. Tickets are $75 for general admission and $200 for VIP, with 100 percent of the proceeds benefiting Genesys Works — a nonprofit that transforms the lives of disadvantaged high school students through skills training, meaningful internships and impactful relationships.

2nd Annual Houston Corks & Forks at the Houston Club

Saturday, 7 to 10:30 p.m.

910 Louisiana

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy delicious food tastings paired with fine wines as they watch some of Houston's top chefs show off their culinary skills. Throughout the evening, attendees will cast a vote for their favorite dish and chef as they enjoy music, live and silent auctions, a wine pull and other fun activities. The goal of the evening is to raise critical funds to support the American Cancer Society's continued mission to eliminate cancer as a major health concern. Tickets are $125 per person.

A Proper Drink with Robert Simonson at Anvil Bar & Refuge

Sunday, 3 p.m.

1424 Westheimer

Anvil is excited to welcome two good friends to Houston in November — New York Times cocktail writer Robert Simonson and bartender-turned-filmmaker Erick Castro. The bar will be hosting a one-hour talk with Simonson, one of the world’s leading authorities on spirits, bars and cocktail culture. His new book, A Proper Drink, is the first-ever to tell the full, unflinching story of the contemporary craft cocktail revival. After the discussion, Anvil will serve a cocktail menu inspired by the book. He’ll stick around to sign books (which will be for sale at the bar) and chat about cocktails.

