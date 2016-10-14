menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: ShackBurgers Are Coming

Upcoming Houston Food Events: Time for Dessert


Friday, October 14, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Shake Shack isn't open quite yet, but you can get a first taste this weekend.EXPAND
Shake Shack isn't open quite yet, but you can get a first taste this weekend.
Photo by Evan Sung
A A

From a burger debut to a duo of cultural festivals, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

National Gumbo Days at Liberty Kitchens
Friday – Sunday

In honor of the first annual National Gumbo Days, each Liberty Kitchen location will feature a Chef’s Special Gumbo recipe available for $14, with 35 percent of sales from each gumbo sold going to F.E.E.D. TX's Freedom Stings Fund. This year’s funds will be used to purchase portable MVP water filters, with the goal of raising $2,500 and purchasing 50 filters to provide 50 million gallons of drinking water to those suffering from the 2016 earthquakes in Ecuador. Gumbo options include Liberty Kitchen River Oaks’ Gumbo Ze Herbes with a choice smoked meats, rice, scallions and hushpuppies; Liberty Kitchen Heights’ Smoked Duck, Tender Belly Hocks, and Andouille Gumbo with fried pickled okra and chicken thigh ‘n skin cracklins; and Liberty Kitchen Garden Oaks’ Wild Boar Sausage and Alligator Gumbo with Irish buttered rice, scallions, and LK’s Freedom Stings Pepper Sauce.  

Houston Italian Festival at the Italian Cultural & Community Center
Friday – Sunday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday
1101 Milford

This 38th annual Italian festival will feature live music, wine and beer sampling and a Taste of Italy Pavilion, with Italian fare including meatballs, eggplant parmesan, chicken marsala and cannoli. Guests won’t want to miss special events like the Adult Grape Stomp Contest, Pasta Eating Competition and La Piccola Cucina, a children’s culinary experience. Tickets to the festival are $6 in advance, with food and drink packages available as well.  

Korean Festival at Discovery Green
Saturday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
1500 McKinney

Culture meets community for the Korean American Society of Houston’s 8th annual Korean Festival on Discovery Green. Festival goers can expect a celebration of Korean culture through food, music, dance and other arts. The event is free and open to the public.  

Grand Opening at Good Dog Houston – Montrose
Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
1213 West Alabama

Last month, Good Dog Houston opened its new Montrose location and the hot dog slingers are now ready to celebrate with a Grand Opening party. Festivities will include live music by the Journey Agents, a photo booth, sweets cart from Fat Cat Creamery, beer tent featuring 8th Wonder Brewery, and hot dog and pint specials all night.

Shake Shack Pop Up at Pass & Provisions
Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.
807 Taft

Burger alert! In anticipation of its first Houston locations, Shake Shack is popping up for a special tasting at Pass & Provisions. Guests will be able to get a first taste of the ShackBurgers and crinkle cut fries alongside Provisions wood-fired pizzas and soft serve. Saint Arnold and 8th Wonder will be bringing the beers to help wash it all down.

