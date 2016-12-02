Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Shipley Do-nuts is 80 & Bernadine's is 1
Executive chef Graham Laborde will be cooking a whole pig, cochon de lait style, for this anniversary celebration.
Photo by Chuck Cook
With not one but two birthdays to celebrate, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:
YUMMY! Wonderland at Phoenicia Specialty Foods
Saturday, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
1001 Austin
Guests can enjoy the second annual YUMMY! Wonderland, an international holiday festival and brunch highlighting art, music, traditions and customs from around the globe. The event features family-friendly entertainment, holiday crafts, cookie decorating, cultural performances and live music. The event is open to the public and free of admission, with a buffet-style brunch, house coffee and juice available for purchase. Seating is first come, first served. Reserve a spot at yummywonderland2016.eventbrite.com.
Tamale Festival Houston at Navigation Esplanade
Saturday, noon to 10 p.m.
2600 Navigation
This year's Tamale Festival offers more space, more tamales, more food and beverage options and more live jams. Check out the Tamale Eating Contest and Best Tamales Competition and enjoy a day of family-friendly fun. Tickets are $20 at the gate ($10 pre-sale discounts online) and include entry into the event, with food and beverage purchases available a la carte.
Shipley’s 80th Birthday Bash at 8th Wonder Brewery
Saturday, 5 to 10 p.m.
2202 Dallas
In honor of turning the big 8-0, Shipley Do-Nuts is celebrating with a party at 8th Wonder Brewery. The family-friendly event—featuring The Tontons and donuts (obviously)—is free with an RSVP. Tickets including three beer tokens and a limited edition Shipley Do-Nuts and 8th Wonder pint glass can be purchased for $20.
Cochon de Lait Anniversary Celebration at Bernadine’s
Sunday, 4 to 9 p.m.
1801-B North Shepherd
Bernadine’s is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a Cochon de Lait Celebration. Executive chef Graham Laborde will be cooking a whole pig, cochon de lait style, as well as sides like roasted sweet potatoes, rice dressing and oyster stuffing; and the sweet stuff will come from star pastry chef Julia Doran. The food will be served at 5:30 p.m., and guest can expect a day filled with live music by Grammy-nominated artist Corey Ledet and his Zydeco Band, plus kid-friendly activities including a piñata and face-painting. Tickets are $35 pre-buy and $40 at the door. Also included in ticket price are very generous servings of Oasis Texas Brewing Company beers and the Southern classic cocktail the Kentucky Mule.
Sierra Nevada Rare Beer Dinner at Underbelly
Sunday, 7 p.m.
1100 Westheimer
Beer geeks won’t want to miss this Rare Beer Dinner, where brew guru Kevin Floyd joins forces with top Sierra Nevada talent to create an extravagant beer-paired menu. The menu has yet to be announced, but guests can expect an amouse bouche of Pale Ale in a koozie, Celebration 3 Liter, Ovila Saison with Sage, Ovila Quad with Cherries and Barrel Aged Dry Hop Drops. Tickets can be purchased for $100.
