menu

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Start 2017 Off With Some Fried Chicken

Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Whoville Burger and Pappy Tasting


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Start 2017 Off With Some Fried Chicken

Friday, December 30, 2016 at 8 a.m.
By Brooke Viggiano
Get a special NYE edition of Holley's fried chicken dinner.EXPAND
Get a special NYE edition of Holley's fried chicken dinner.
Photo courtesy of Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
A A

From 2016 dinners to 2017 brunches, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

New Year’s Eve Dining
Saturday

From a wine and cheese filled dinner with Houston Dairymaids and 13 Celsius to a four-course steak dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou, our New Year’s Eve Dining Guide covers the best feasts in the city.

Laid Back NYE Bash at Axelrad
Saturday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.
1517 Alabama

Don’t feel like dressing up? It’s going to be a laidback NYE hangout in Axelrad’s chill beer garden, with pizzas, hammocks, a lineup of live music, disco ball NYE countdown and drink specials all night long. The event is free.

All Access Pass Houston New Year's Eve
Saturday, 6 p.m.
Midtown

Welcome 2017 by bar-hopping through Midtown. Party goers can get an all access pass to participating venues including Midtown Drinkery, Capitol Bar, Christian's Tailgate and Saint Dane's. Tickets are $9.95 to $29.50.

New Year's Brunch Event at Cyclone Anaya's
Saturday through Monday
All locations

The Mexican kitchen will be serving its brunch (with penny mimosa and poinsettia refills) during a three-day brunch event. Enjoy huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and carne asada and eggs. On Monday, there will also be happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and half-price wine bottles all day.

New Year’s Day Fried Chicken Dinner at Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.
3201 Louisiana

Chef Mark Holley is serving up a special New Year’s Day edition of his famous fried chicken dinner. Dine on cast iron fried chicken, cracklin cornbread, black-eyed peas, Vivian's macaroni and Cheese, collard greens and sweet potato-pecan pie. Cost is $50 per person, with a minimum of six people per table. Reservations can be made by calling Jeannie at 713-491-2222 or emailing jeannie@holleyshouston.com.

Brooke Viggiano
Brooke is a contributing writer who is always looking to share Houston's coolest and tastiest happenings with the Houston Press readers.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Axelrad
More Info
More Info

1517 Alabama
Houston, Texas 77006

miles
Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar
More Info
More Info

3201 Louisiana
Houston, TX 77006

713-491-2222

holleyshouston.com

miles
Cyclone Anaya's
More Info
More Info

1710 Durham
Houston, TX 77007

713-862-3209

www.cycloneanaya.com

miles
Cyclone Anaya's
More Info
More Info

5214 Morningside
Houston, TX 77005

In Case You Missed It

Popular Stories

 

Sponsor Content

©2016 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >