Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Start 2017 Off With Some Fried Chicken

EXPAND Get a special NYE edition of Holley's fried chicken dinner. Photo courtesy of Holley's Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

From 2016 dinners to 2017 brunches, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

New Year’s Eve Dining

Saturday

From a wine and cheese filled dinner with Houston Dairymaids and 13 Celsius to a four-course steak dinner at Brenner’s on the Bayou, our New Year’s Eve Dining Guide covers the best feasts in the city.

Laid Back NYE Bash at Axelrad

Saturday, 6 p.m. to 2 a.m.

1517 Alabama

Don’t feel like dressing up? It’s going to be a laidback NYE hangout in Axelrad’s chill beer garden, with pizzas, hammocks, a lineup of live music, disco ball NYE countdown and drink specials all night long. The event is free.

All Access Pass Houston New Year's Eve

Saturday, 6 p.m.

Midtown

Welcome 2017 by bar-hopping through Midtown. Party goers can get an all access pass to participating venues including Midtown Drinkery, Capitol Bar, Christian's Tailgate and Saint Dane's. Tickets are $9.95 to $29.50.

New Year's Brunch Event at Cyclone Anaya's

Saturday through Monday

All locations

The Mexican kitchen will be serving its brunch (with penny mimosa and poinsettia refills) during a three-day brunch event. Enjoy huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and carne asada and eggs. On Monday, there will also be happy hour from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and half-price wine bottles all day.

New Year’s Day Fried Chicken Dinner at Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar

Sunday, 3 to 6 p.m.

3201 Louisiana

Chef Mark Holley is serving up a special New Year’s Day edition of his famous fried chicken dinner. Dine on cast iron fried chicken, cracklin cornbread, black-eyed peas, Vivian's macaroni and Cheese, collard greens and sweet potato-pecan pie. Cost is $50 per person, with a minimum of six people per table. Reservations can be made by calling Jeannie at 713-491-2222 or emailing jeannie@holleyshouston.com.

