Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Super Bowl Pubs and Grub

From a gumbo cook-off and crawfish boil to a super beefy pregame, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

EaDo End-Zone at Lucky’s Pub - Downtown

Friday–Monday

801 St. Emanuel

The EaDo End-Zone fun continues all weekend. ESPN will be broadcasting Mike and Mike (5 a.m.), ESPN First Take (9 a.m.) and Outside the Lines (noon) live from inside Lucky’s Pub on Friday. Doors will open at 4 a.m.; entry is free but space is expected to fill quickly. On Saturday, enjoy Da’ Creole Krewe’s 4th Annual Gumbo-Off and Crawfish Boil from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. General admission is $30 and includes tasting tickets to sample gumbo and a raffle ticket. On Sunday, hit the Big Game Bash from 3 to 11 p.m., featuring DJ Booth and food from Pappa Charlie’s BBQ. Tickets to Sportsmonkey’s MVP Zone offer a private area with a commemorative pint glass and t-shirt and six drinks for beer and/or liquor ($30). Those not ready to end the party can head to The Day After Sh*t Show Industry Party on Monday (free to attend), featuring pampering tents, casino games, raffle giveaways, food vendors and live music.

Tailgate on McGowen at Mongoose versus Cobra

Saturday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

1011 McGowen

Mongoose versus Cobra, Leon's Lounge, Harlem Road Texas BBQ and emcee "Outlaw Dave" of the Outlaw Dave Show have teamed up to celebrate the local favorites in spirits, breweries, barbecue, and bands made in Texas before the Big Game. Guests can expect special custom brews from six Houston breweries—including 8th Wonder Brewery, Eureka Heights Brew Co, Lone Pint Brewery, Southern Star Brewing Company, Saint Arnold Brewing Company and Town in City Brewing Company; plus specially-curated cocktails, true Texas barbecue fresh off the rotisserie and smoker, and back-to-back performances from Blaggards, Soulshine, Edgebrook and Mystery Loves Company. The all-day party will take place in the parking lot of Mongoose versus Cobra. Tickets are $20 to $30.

Urban Harvest Game Day Brunch at Mid Main Houston

Sunday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

3606 Main (entrance at Winbern and Main)

As part of Mid Main SuperFest, Urban Harvest will be hosting a special brunch on Winbern Street. Admission is free, with live music, plus brunch beverages and a curated selection of eats available for purchase. Get bites from spots like Melange Creperie, Pat Greer Kitchen, Oddball Eats, One Love Juice & Smoothie Co. and Greenhouse Catering, as well as Thai street food, Nepalese dumplings, Belgian waffles, African beignets, Venezuelan arepas and green smoothies.

Super Beef Sunday at Saint Arnold Brewery

Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

2000 Lyons

The legendary Louie Mueller BBQ will be smoking up meats alongside Pinkerton's Barbecue and Harlem Road Texas BBQ at the 4th Annual Super Beef Sunday. Like previous years, Louie Mueller BBQ will have wrapped whole brisket and beef ribs available for pre-purchase (at the time of your ticket purchase). While the event runs until 2 p.m., guests should try to arrive by 12:30 p.m. to take full advantage of all the offerings. Tickets are $50 per person and include tastings from all three pitmasters, beer and a commemorative pint glass.

Super Bowl Industry Potluck at Eight Row Flint

Sunday, 11 a.m. to midnight

1039 Yale

The whiskey and taco joint will be offering happy hour all day long, with $3 tacos, $3 beers, including Karbach Sympathy for the Lager, Buffalo Bayou Sam's Daily, Live Oak Hefeweizen, Stone IPA and Bud Light, and $5 Old Fashioned, Margarita (rocks and frozen) and Eight Row Mule cocktails. At 4 p.m., Eight Row will host its first ever industry potluck. The Revival Market and Coltivare kitchen staff will come with all kinds of deliciousness to share. Bring a dish, and join in the fun.

