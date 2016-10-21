Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Tacolandia Has Arrived

It's time to feel the taco love at Tacolandia. Photo by Chuck Cook Photography

From a fall wine fest to a taco extravaganza, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Brenner’s Fall Wine Fest at Brenner’s on the Bayou

Saturday, 3 to 6 p.m.

1 Birdsall

Brenner’s on the Bayou’s inaugural Fall Wine Fest features eclectic wines, chef-crafted bites and live music along the picturesque Buffalo Bayou. Landry’s Signature Group restaurants will be providing the eats, which include bites like Brenner’s duck confit empanadas and Willie G’s shrimp enbrochette. Tickets can be purchased for $75 (or $85 day of) for general admission and $135 for VIP. Landry's Select Club members and VIP ticket holders will receive early admission at 2 p.m.

Tacolandia at Water Works at Buffalo Bayou Park

Saturday, 4 to 7 p.m.

105 Sabine

The second annual Houston Press outdoor taco-sampling event features taco titans like El Real Tex-Mex, Gerardo’s, Hugo’s and Stoked Tacos & Tequila, plus wildcards including Himalaya Restaurant and Fung’s Kitchen. Tickets can be purchased for $30 in advance (or $40 day of if still available) and include unlimited samples from Tacolandia vendors, with beer and cocktails available to purchase. VIP tickets are available for $75 (or $80 day of if still available) and include one hour earlier admission (3 p.m.), unlimited food samples, access to the Jumper Maybach VIP lounge with complimentary beer and cocktail samples and access to VIP restrooms. The event will be held rain or shine, and all guests must be 21 or older with valid identification.

Untapped Music & Beer Festival at Discovery Green

Saturday, 4:30 p.m. (3:30 for VIP)

1500 McKinney

This staple indie music and hand-crafted beer festival returns to Houston once more. Beer lovers can geek out over 200 plus varieties of beer alongside musical acts like Philly psych-pop outfit Dr. Dog, Texas-born electronica mavens Neon Indian and hometown heros Catch Fever. The 2016 beer list boasts 29 Texas breweries, 12 of which hail from our great city. General admission tickets are $25, beer packages are $42, and VIP packages range from $60 to $129. This year, guests can also purchase an Untapped + Tacolandia package, with entry to both events starting at $39 (all ticket prices not including fees).

One Year Anniversary Celebration at State of Grace

Sunday, 4 to 8 p.m,

In honor of its one year anniversary, State of Grace is teaming up with chef and pitmaster Ronnie Killen to serve classic BBQ straight from the hearth, while chef Bobby Matos dishes out his favorite Tex-Mex bites. Raz Halili of Prestige Oysters will be bringing a taste of the sea, there will be specialty cocktails and Texas beers available for purchase, and live music will keep the party going. Tickets are $50, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Houston Food Bank.

Woostock 2nd Annual Music Fest at Wooster's Garden

Sunday, 3 to 8 p.m.

3315 Milam

Woostock will feature live performances by Gio Chamba, Kick the Robot, Interrobang, Sons of Santos

and the Brad Basker Band, plus a day of raffle prizes, dunk tanks, photo booths, local brews, great eats and craft beer and cocktails. Entry is free.

