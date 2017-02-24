Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The 1st Annual Heights Crawfish Cook Off

EXPAND The first annual Heights Crawfish Competition pits six local spots against each other for the title of crawfish champion. Photo by Todd Crusham

From a White Oak pub crawl to a crawfish throwdown, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

Levy Park Grand Opening Event at Levy Park Conservancy

Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

3801 Eastside

Levy Park will be celebrating in its grand reopening celebration with live music, food trucks and great programming for the whole family all day long. Mayor Sylvester Turner will be cutting the ribbon at 11 a.m., and all-star chef Tim Love, who recently announced plans to open a restaurant (Woodshed) in the park in 2018, will be dishing out burgers and beer alongside his staff.

Saint Arnold’s Heights White Oak Pub Crawl

Saturday, 2 to 6 p.m.

White Oak

Saint Arnold’s pub crawls are pretty much legendary at this point. As usual, the crawl will utilize an open-house method, with multiple stops to hit up in any order — including Little Woodrow's, Ritual, BB's Cafe, Fitzgerald's, Public House and Christian's Tailgate — and an after party at the final stop, Onion Creek, 3106 White Oak, at 6 p.m. Punch cards will be handed out at any of the stops between 2 and 3 p.m., and the crawl finishes at 6 p.m., when crawlers will be rewarded with their well-deserved Saint Arnold pint glass.

First Annual Heights Crawfish Cook Off at Southern Goods

Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

632 West 19th

Southern Goods and Saint Arnold Brewing Company will host the First Annual Heights Crawfish Competition, in which six restaurants will compete for bragging rights and the title of Heights Crawfish Champion. The lineup includes Southern Goods, KA Sushi, Ritual, Hughie's, Kitchen 713 and Cherry Pie Hospitality. All-you-can-eat crawfish will be served for $30 per person and live zydeco music from Keyun Dickson & the Zydeco Masters will start at 1 p.m.

9th Annual Texas Independence Day One Pot Cook Off at The Ginger Man

Sunday, 1 to 5 p.m.

5607 Morningside

Presented by Deep Ellum Brewing Company, this ninth annual Texas Independence Day party features a One Pot Cook Off, live music from John Creighton and the Blue House, a silent auction benefiting Best Buddies International and raffle prizes throughout the day. Cook-off tasting cups and raffle tickets will be available for sale onsite the day of the event while supplies lasts.

Sap Sap Pop-Up at Ladybirds

Sunday, noon to 10 p.m. (or until sold out)

5519 Allen

Former Foreign Correspondents chefs Apple and PJ Stoops are returning to the neighborhood bar for another Thai-inspired pop-up. Previous events have featured dishes like royal red shrimp and pineapple curry, pork floss and rice, beef flank salad and drunk spaghetti. Follow the Facebook event page for details.

