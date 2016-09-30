Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: The Forecast Calls for Brunch & Beer

Beer knurds won't want to miss Flying Saucer's BeerFeast. Photo by Katharine Shilcutt

From an inaugural bottomless brunch event to Oktoberfest fun, here’s a look at this weekend's best culinary happenings:

High West Whiskey Tasting at Reserve 101

Friday, 6:30 p.m.

1201 Caroline

Whiskey lovers are invited to join Reserve 101 for a High West Whiskey Tasting hosted by David Perkins, founder of High West Distiller. Tickets cost $20 per person, with 100 percent of proceeds from the sale of going to Lucky Dog Rescue.

The Morning After, a Houston Press Brunch Event at Bayou City Event Center Pavilion

Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

9401 Knight

Is there anything better than brunch? The answer is yes, a bottomless brunch featuring unlimited bites and drink samples is better. The inaugural Morning After brunch sampling event will feature bites from local brunch hot spots–including Holley’s Seafood Restaurant & Oyster Bar, Pena's Donuts & Diner and Snooze, An A.M. Eatery–alongside live music and sips. Tickets are $35 in advance and $45 day of (if available), with VIP early-entry tickets also available.

Oktoberfest Face Off at Hot Toppings Pizza

Saturday, noon to 4 p.m.

7705 Westheimer

Hot Toppings Pizza and The Brewed Dude present this Oktoberfest Face Off, where brewery representatives from spots like Saint Arnold, Karbach, Goliad, Shiner and Rahr Freetail will be on hand showcasing their Oktoberfest brews. Guests can purchase pints, flights or bottles and cans, then vote for their favorite online. The guys at Hot Toppings will have plenty of free glassware and other swag during the event, plus build-your-own pizzas, of course.

Oktoberfest 2016 at City Acre Brewing

Saturday, noon to 5 p.m.

3418 Topping

In honor of Oktoberfest, City Acre Brewing will be opening up the whole property and premiering two in-house favorites: the Leaf Drop Oktoberfest and Raven Hill Pumpkin Stout. Tickets can be purchased for $25 and include admission to the fest, an Oktoberfest souvenir glass, two pours of the beer of choice and a tasty German-style meal from scratch. Kids are welcome to join in the fun as well.

Flying Saucer’s BeerFeast at Sugar Land Town Square

Saturday, 2 to 6:30 p.m.

15958 City Walk

Flying Saucer’s 2016 BeerFeast invites hundreds of beer lovers to sip highly sought-after, quality craft beers from more than 60 breweries. Ticket purchases include admission to the festival; a BeerFeast tasting glass; and a tasting card good for 12 samples of any of the festival beers ($35). A limited number of VIP tickets are also available for purchase online only prior to the festival ($68).

