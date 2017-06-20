Coltivare's Team Is Opening Two Restaurants and a Big Ass Bar in EaDo

A pizzeria, a new American eatery, and a cocktail bar are heading to EaDo from some big name Houston restaurateurs. Rendering courtesy of Agricole Hospitality

Agricole Hospitality, masterminds behind popular Heights eateries Coltivare, Eight Row Flint and Revival Market, are turning their attention to the booming East Downtown neighborhood with three new restaurants set to open by the end of year.

“We’re glad to be a part of the growth in EaDo.” says chef Ryan Pera via a press release. Pera, along with partners Morgan Weber and Vincent Huynh will open the following restaurants inside a large space at 1201 St. Emanual (at Dallas) in 2017:

Indianola, a 3,000-square-foot neighborhood eatery with seating for 130 both indoors and out (on a patio). The restaurant will serve up its version of American food for breakfast, lunch and dinner and harken back to "the main port of entry for European immigrants finding their way to the [sic] Texas in the mid-1800s... the place where America converged and then dispersed," so basically the plot of every Cormac McCarthy book that hasn't been turned into a movie yet, but potentially in sausage form. However, the actual look and feel will deviate from the good old days with a design "very different from our concepts in The Heights," according to Weber. "More modern, sleek, bright."

Miss Carousel, a 5,000-square-foot bar with seating for 200 of your closest friends will be attached to Indianola and open daily from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m.. It's named after a Townes Van Zandt song and will feature 25 to 30 original and classic cocktails to drown your sorrows amidst a living room-inspired interior adorning "well-furnished couches, chairs, rugs and a fireplace." There will also be a walled-in courtyard for containing your emotions under the starlit night, and an abbreviated food menu supplied by a small kitchen, selections from Indianola and the adjacent pizzeria Vinny's.

Vinny’s is a planned fast-casual, 30-seat pizza shop with a patio that can seat an additional 20 as well. Pies will also come by the slice and delivery will be available. Apparently the pizza will be different than Coltivare's with a few different styles promised, along with beer and a bright design aided by lots of neon. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. daily.

On top of all this, a private event space will be able to host parties of 10 to 150 people with a full kitchen and bar.