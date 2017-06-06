menu

Aladdin and BB's Cajun Kitchen Are Heading to Garden Oaks

Exclusive: A Sneak Peek at Ohn Korean Eatery and Soju Bar


Aladdin and BB's Cajun Kitchen Are Heading to Garden Oaks

Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 10:18 a.m.
By Gwendolyn Knapp
34th and Ella will soon be home to three new eateries.
Photo courtesy of RE:VIVE
Photo courtesy of RE:VIVE
The upcoming RE:VIVE Development slated to open at 34th off of Ella by the end of summer has just announced two more tenants for the 2.5-acre mixed-used space. Both BB’s Cajun Kitchen and Montrose staple Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine will be joining already announced Pop+Pan (formerly Houston Panini and Provisions) and the Surfhouse at the location.

This will be BB’s eighth location in the Houston area and Aladdin’s second.

“The Garden Oaks-Oak Forest area is quickly going to see similar expansion in retail and restaurant options as the Heights has in the next few years," developer Bryan Danna says via a press release. "The demographics are very close to those in the Heights, but the retail has been slower to respond. The secret is out of the bag though and savvy business owners are trying to get into the market quickly."    With that being said, the development's phase one is reportedly almost complete, and spaces are now becoming available for tenants to move in.

RE:VIVE's previous developments— primarily in the Heights— include a lot of big names when it comes to the restaurant industry including Ka Sushi, Fat Creamery, and Hugs and Donuts at 1901 N. Shepherd, Southern Goods at 632 W 19th, and of course Shepherd Park Draught House and Pink's Pizza at 3402 Shepherd.

No word on opening dates for the 34th and Ella location yet.

Gwendolyn Knapp
Gwendolyn Knapp is the food editor at the Houston Press. Her writing has appeared in the Oxford American, Southern Foodways Alliance's Cornbread Nation 2015: Best of Southern Food Writing, and is forthcoming in The Best American Travel Writing 2017. Previously she was the editor of Eater Nola and is also the author of the memoir After A While You Just Get Used To It: A Tale of Family Clutter. After ten years of eating her way through New Orleans, she is ecstatic to call Houston, land of 10,000+ restaurants, her new home.

