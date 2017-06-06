Aladdin and BB's Cajun Kitchen Are Heading to Garden Oaks

34th and Ella will soon be home to three new eateries. Photo courtesy of RE:VIVE

The upcoming RE:VIVE Development slated to open at 34th off of Ella by the end of summer has just announced two more tenants for the 2.5-acre mixed-used space. Both BB’s Cajun Kitchen and Montrose staple Aladdin Mediterranean Cuisine will be joining already announced Pop+Pan (formerly Houston Panini and Provisions) and the Surfhouse at the location.

This will be BB’s eighth location in the Houston area and Aladdin’s second.

“The Garden Oaks-Oak Forest area is quickly going to see similar expansion in retail and restaurant options as the Heights has in the next few years," developer Bryan Danna says via a press release. "The demographics are very close to those in the Heights, but the retail has been slower to respond. The secret is out of the bag though and savvy business owners are trying to get into the market quickly." With that being said, the development's phase one is reportedly almost complete, and spaces are now becoming available for tenants to move in.

RE:VIVE's previous developments— primarily in the Heights— include a lot of big names when it comes to the restaurant industry including Ka Sushi, Fat Creamery, and Hugs and Donuts at 1901 N. Shepherd, Southern Goods at 632 W 19th, and of course Shepherd Park Draught House and Pink's Pizza at 3402 Shepherd.

No word on opening dates for the 34th and Ella location yet.