Ten Bar Bites to Sink Your Teeth Into

EXPAND Chicken liver pate with local honey and toasted baguettes from Axis Lounge. Photo by Julie Soefer

Bar dining is no longer just for the lonely traveler. Sitting at the bar is a great option for a first date, pre-gaming for a night of revelry, a quicker alternative when you forgot to make reservations, or a good way to scope out a new restaurant without committing to a full-service experience. Most restaurants recognize that guests who frequent the bar want something more to munch on than a questionable bowl of community peanuts. Thankfully, we have some great bar bites around the city. Here is a list of ten bar bites worth sinking your teeth into.

EXPAND Grilled shisito pepper are one of the many tasty items on the new bar menu at Axis Lounge. Photo by Julie Soefer

Axis Lounge, 2222 West Loop

Located inside The Royal Sonesta Hotel, Axis Lounge is available for noshing every day from Noon until 1 a.m. The bar boasts a fantastic selection of bourbons and other spirits. Chef Robert Graham recently launched a new menu which includes burrata, carnitas pizzadilla, tuna tartare, and charred shisitos. Not to be missed is the chicken liver pate with local honey and crispy baguettes or the 44 Farms brisket and mac n cheese nachos.

EXPAND Bovine & Barley's Beef on a Rock allows diners to cook their meat to order. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Bovine & Barley, 416 Main

Bovine & Barley’s u-shaped bar with the mild glow of HTX in the background is the perfect spot to partake in their beef-centric menu. Choose one of over 30 beers to wash down your choice of brisket tacos, steak on a steak, or skillet queso topped with chorizo. Highly recommended is the beef on a rock with sliced rib eye served with a hot rock allowing diners to cook the beef to the desired temperature.

EXPAND The creamy Crawfish & Sweet Corn Maque Choux is one of the seasonal bar bites available on Brennan's 777 menu. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Brennan’s of Houston, 3300 Smith

The 777 menu at Brennan’s was designed to bridge the gap between lunch and dinner. Available in the bar and courtyard daily from 2 to 7 p.m., the menu features a rotating selection of wines, cocktails and bites for just $7. The current menu showcases oysters and crawfish in tasty dishes such as Texas Creole Oyster “BLT”, Bayou Grilled Cheese, and the incredible Crawfish & Sweet Corn Maque Choux.

Caracol's wood-grilled oysters are an excellent choice when dining at the bar. Photo by Mai Pham

Caracol, 2200 Post Oak #160

Caracol’s coastal cuisine and beachside ambience make bar dining a breeze. No trip to Caracol is complete without an order of their famous wood-fired Gulf oysters drenched in chipotle butter paired with a glass of sparkling wine. These delicious treasures are half-priced during happy hour along with a selection of $7 bites which include sopes, taquitos, chicharrones and molletes.

EXPAND Le Colonial's signature crispy eggrolls are a tasty bite to nibble on in the beautiful upstairs bar. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Le Colonial, 4444 Westheimer

This upscale Vietnamese restaurant has a comfortable upstairs lounge and bar with two balconies. The full menu is available at dinner or from 5 to 7 p.m. you can order some of their most popular items for just $8. Some of the delectable tidbits available include Vietnamese sandwich (banh mi), cold summer rolls (goi cuon), and their signature crispy spring rolls (cha gio).

EXPAND Bar Milano's crispy shrimp served with avocado marmalade. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Milano Bar, 800 Sorella Court

Milano Bar is located just below Radio Milano in the trendy CityCentre. Amidst the craft cocktails and herbs often lit on fire, is a carefully curated bar menu from Chef Hernandez served daily from 4 to 10 p.m. Stand out menu items include the salmon tartare, lamb burger, pizza and crispy fried shrimp with avocado marmalade and habanero BBQ sauce.

EXPAND Tequila and tamales are the perfect compliment to one another at The Pastry War. Photo by Jamie Alvear

The Pastry War, 310 Main

One cannot live on tequila alone, said no one ever. In all seriousness, The Pastry War does not serve pastries, but they do offer spiced grasshoppers and worm salt coated oranges. Luckily, if you find yourself in need of more nourishment than insects, The Pastry War has some of the best tamales for late night munching. Made especially for The Pastry War and delivered daily, tamales come in orders of three in either pork or chicken.

EXPAND Pork chop bites are an easy to manage alternative for those craving Perry's famous pork chop. Photo courtesy of Perry's Steakhouse & Grille

Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille, Multiple locations

Bar 79 is the classy and intimate lounge located inside Perry’s Steakhouse & Grille. Fine wine and handcrafted cocktails are served alongside an assortment of mouthwatering bar bites. Notable items include tempura lobster tail, escargot, bacon wrapped scallops and fried asparagus topped with crabmeat. There’s even a bar friendly version of their famous pork chop that comes in easy to eat bites.

EXPAND Crab and shrimp make up one tier of the seafood tower at Robard's steakhouse. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Robard’s Steakhouse, 2301 N. Millbend

This Woodlands steakhouse may be known for their dry-aged steaks, but at the bar their seafood dishes really shine. The raw bar features oysters, tuna poke and tuna carpaccio. Seafood cocktails can be ordered individually or in a flight of four that includes shrimp cocktail, lobster parfait, Yucatan shrimp and avocado crab. The seafood tower with shrimp, oysters, lobster and crab makes for one impressive bar bite.

EXPAND The braised goat and dumplings are a hearty bite to enjoy in the rustic bar at Underbelly. Photo by Jamie Alvear

Underbelly, 1100 Westheimer

The bar menu at Underbelly pays homage to Chef Chris Shepherd’s favorite dishes from chefs that have inspired him. Six different dishes ranging from Hog and Hominy poutine to Peche’s smoked fish dip can be enjoyed in Underbelly’s rustic bar area. However, the must have dish is Chris Shepherd’s famous braised goat and dumplings with tender shredded goat in a rich and spicy gojuchang sauce.

