5 Bars and Breweries We're Looking Forward To in Houston This Fall

Get ready for epic beer, food truck and nextdoor wine time. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

We're deep in the throes of summer, but just beyond the horizon, as early as next weekend to be exact, some of the best new bars and breweries of fall (which, yes, we know doesn't technically begin until a month from now) will start opening in Houston for you to cool off with.

These are the new cocktail, wine and beer hubs to look forward to in the coming months.

5. Baileson Brewing

Located next door to Vinology on Bissonnet, the fact that you'll be able to walk back and forth for a small batch beer or a glass of extremely well-curated wine means that this little section of West U is about to be the best new spot for laid back chillaxin' in town. Baileson's founders Adam Cryer, a Rice graduate, and wife Sarah Pope, have recently finished up the renovation of the former gas station at 2322 Bissonnet. It's now a three-barrel nano-brewery with a covered front area and a newly-paved parking lot that will play host to food trucks when the doors open and the beers are a'brewin. All that is expected to happen over Labor Day weekend.

4. The Ready Room, 2626 White Oak

Ritual bartender Chris Morris, who is currently in London competing in the USBG and Bombay Sapphire world finals for the Most Imaginative Bartender competition, tells the Press that his new bar, which is taking over a former gas station in the Heights will have a focus on quality cocktails along with blues and jazz. "The goal is to create a relaxed atmosphere with an elevated level of drink," Morris says. "People can expect a good amount of housemade ingredients, a small curation of local beer, friendly and bar staff, and a menu of 20 to 30 original drinks." Opening date is still unknown, but planned for sometime this fall.

Construction is underway on Holman Draft Hall from the Kirby Group, proprietors of drink hubs such as Wooster's Garden and Heights Bier Garten. Photo by Gwendolyn Knapp

3. Holman Draft Hall, 820 Holman

In Midtown, a new beer hub will be opening from the Kirby Group in a sprawling new space on Holman between Milam and Main. The group's partner Steven Salazar tells the Press that Holman Draft Hall will feature 100 beers and wine taps. A new menu from chef Brandon Silva will feature dishes different from his Wooster's Garden and Height's Bier Garten offerings, and is still under development, as is the building itself, which will feature indoor seating along with an outdoor pavilion and an outer patio area. Exact opening date is still unknown.

2. Hoggbird's, 1121 Walker

Opening on August 29, as first reported by CultureMap , this new bar on the roof top of Le Meridien in Downtown will feature "a lot of gin and tequila," bar manager Judith Piotrowski told writer Eric Sandler. "Everything you would want when you’re in the sun on the rooftop looking over the city." Or you can head downstairs to Oxbow 7, where Piotrowski's bar menu will focus on Southern drinks meant to pair with chef Bryan Caswell's Gulf Coast and bayou-inspired cuisine at the new restaurant Oxbow 7.

1. Goodnight Charlie's, 2531 Kuester

With a late October 2017 opening date planned, construction is currently underway at this highly-anticipated honky tonk from Houston's resident Master Sommelier David Keck and partner/chef Alvin Schultz. While a food menu isn't yet available, a rep for the bar confirms that it will have a regional Mexican focus with a strong taco game featuring handmade tortillas, along with torta and salad options. This will also be a late night destination with food being served until 3 a.m. on the patio on weekends. In terms of drinks, expect whiskey, beer and basic cocktails. And yes, there will be live music on weekends.